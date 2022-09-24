Where to Watch Weber State vs UC Davis Football Today

Weber State takes on California-Davis in a key Big Sky Conference matchup on Saturday, September 24.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

Weber State vs UC Davis Preview

Weber State (3-0) seeks a strong start in Big Sky Conference play while California-Davis (1-2) looks to get back on track.

It marks a rematch of a tight contest from 2021 when UC-Davis rallied in the second half to beat WSU 17-14. Trent Tompkins scored a game-winning rushing touchdown with 27 seconds left to win the game for the Aggies.

“They’re definitely one of those top teams in the Big Sky and we know that, and they know the same thing about us that they need to be ready to go,” WSU head coach Jay Hill said via the Standard-Examiner’s Brett Hein. “These games, there’s always tons riding on it every year.”

Weber State is the only team in all of NCAA football (FBS, FCS, Div. II or Div. III) with 🔟 interceptions in the first three games of the season. All 10 picks ⤵️#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/hbZ2fMk2GN — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) September 21, 2022

Tompkins has been a factor at times for the Aggies in this young season with a couple of touchdowns and a 3-yard per carry average. However, he and the Aggies have seen a tough go of things with a close loss to South Dakota State and blowout loss to California.

The Aggies couldn’t keep up with the Cal Golden Bears in a 34-13 loss to open the season. UC-Davis surrendered 415 yards of total offense, but the Aggies also piled on the yards with 387 yards of total offense. It didn’t translate to points amid two interceptions.

South Dakota State had UC-Davis in check with a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Aggies rallied with two touchdowns in the final three minutes. Two missed extra points ultimately cost the Aggies the game against the Jackrabbits.

UC-Davis finally hit on all cylinders in a 43-13 rout of San Diego last week. That included two touchdown runs by Tompkins, and Miles Hastings threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

“I told the guys we’re in the ring,” Aggies head coach Dan Hawkins said via the Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson. “We’re not an up-and-comer. We’re not Johnny Come Lately. We’ve won the conference championship and we’ve been in the playoffs, and (so has Weber State). We have to train like that, practice like that and play like that.”

You could feel the energy in our home opener. What an atmosphere! #GoAgs pic.twitter.com/GRgb8Tajw8 — UC Davis Football (@UCDfootball) September 19, 2022

WSU meanwhile has been clicking all season with wins over Western Oregon, Utah State, and Utah Tech by 28 or more points. The Wildcats average 41 points and 455.7 yards per game. WSU’s defense limits teams to 236.3 yards and 8.67 points per contest.

Wildcats quarterback Barron Bronson has been tough to stop with 722 yards passing and six touchdowns versus three interceptions. Damon Bankston and Josh Davis provide a two-headed monster in the backfield. Bankston has 265 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Davis has 206 yards and two scores.

Ty MacPherson is a big playmaker with 243 yards receiving and five touchdowns this season for the Wildcats. Jacob Sharp can also make plays. He has 246 yards receiving and a touchdown.