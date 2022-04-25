‘We Own This City’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

David Simon of “The Wire” is back with a new Baltimore police drama, “We Own This City,” which is set to premiere Monday, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “We Own This City” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “We Own This City” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO Max is available as an add-on to any of the packages (if you’re planning on keeping it long-term, you can get three months of HBO Max for free if you add it to “Choice” or above), and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “We Own This City” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “We Own This City” on the HBO Max app (use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “We Own This City” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “We Own This City” on the HBO Max app (use your Hulu credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

‘We Own This City’ Preview

Play

We Own This City | Official Trailer | HBO "We built this machine.” #WeOwnThisCity premieres April 25 on HBO Max. ABOUT HBO HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies. SUBSCRIBE TO HBO Subscribe to the official HBO Channel for the latest on your favorite HBO series, movies, documentaries… 2022-04-11T15:59:40Z

This six-episode limited series is based on the book of the same name by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It chronicles “the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work,” according to the HBO press release.

The series stars Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen.

Bernthal plays Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, “the central figure in the sprawling federal corruption case that centered on the agency’s Gun Trace Task Force, a plainclothes unit that went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike as decades of a relentless drug war and mass incarceration in Baltimore spun wildly out of control.”

Mosaku plays Nicole Steele, an attorney who is “assigned to the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, which was investigating policing practices in Baltimore prior to the Gun Trace Task Force criminal investigation. Focused on creating a voluntary, monitored federal consent decree aimed at reform, Steele’s work centers on the systemic reasons police corruption and bad behavior are excused by Baltimore City prosecutors, judges and the police department itself.”

Hector plays Sean M. Suiter, a detective who gets “caught up in the GTTF case and called to testify before a federal grand jury. Tragically, Suiter finds he can’t outrun his past.”

The guest stars include Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin, and Maria Broom.

The series is developed and directed by the team behind the critically-acclaimed Baltimore-set TV series “The Wire.”

The HBO press release teases, “For ‘We Own This City,’ acclaimed director Reinaldo Marcus Green joined a team who twenty years ago created HBO’s groundbreaking series ‘The Wire.’ Along with executive producers George Pelecanos, David Simon, Nina K. Noble and Ed urns, and co-executive producer William F. Zorzi, ‘We Own This City’ brings together much of the talent from that iconic series, both on the crew and on screen, where viewers will recognize numerous ‘The Wire’ cast.”

“We Own This City” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.