Xfinity Series at Daytona Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series opens Saturday night with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona.

The race (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 streaming live online. With all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 (Fox) on Sunday:

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 2023 Preview

For the 2023 Xfinity Series opener, Daytona International Speedway announced that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is bringing “the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 back to the World Center of Racing for a third year as the entitlement sponsor of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season-Opener during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.”

The press release continues:

NCBA, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is a consumer-focused, producer-directed organization representing the largest segment of the nation’s food and fiber industry. NCBA manages the iconic Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand and is responsible for research and promotion in the beef industry on behalf of farmers and ranchers. The future stars of NASCAR take on the sport’s biggest names in a 300-mile battle! Experience all of the excitement of the high-speed intensity of the NASCAR Xfinity Series from the comfort of your seat in the World Center of Racing. PLUS the stars and cars of the ARCA Menards Series open the 2023 season with a 200-mile battle at DAYTONA!

“We are honored to be back in Daytona for a third year and sponsor the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 on behalf of America’s beef farmers and ranchers,” said Clark Price, Federation Division Vice Chair for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “Nothing makes a tailgate better than beef sizzling on the grill and we’re excited to be back at the Speedway with race fans to kick off the racing season.”

The 2022 winner of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 was driver Austin Hill of the Richard Childress Racing team.

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 is a 120 laps at the Daytona International Speedway. There are 43 drivers lined up to compete so far, including four rookie drivers. The roster is as follows:

Cole Custer

Sam Mayer

David Starr

Sheldon Creed

Bayley Currey

Jade Buford

Brennan Poole

Blaine Perkins

Justin Allgaier

Gray Gaulding

Josh Berry

Brandon Jones

Justin Haley

Daniel Hemric

Timmy Hill

Chandler Smith

Sammy Smith

Myatt Snider

John Hunter Nemechek

Austin Hill

Parker Chase

Brett Moffitt

Kaz Grala

Jeb Burton

Kyle Sieg

Parker Retzlaff

C.J. McLaughlin

Alex Labbe

Joe Graf Jr.

Ryan Sieg

Ryan Ellis

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Caesar Bacarella

Parker Kligerman

Jeremy Clements

Joey Gase

Dexter Stacey

Ryan Vargas

Anthony Alfredo

Josh Bilicki

Josh Williams

Riley Herbst

Garrett Smithley

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series air live on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. Eastern time on FS1.