Super Evil Megacorp Announce Location Of Vainglory World Championship

The Creators of Vainglory, Super Evil Megacorp, have announced the location of the second Vainglory World Championship. The Vainglory World Championship will come to Singapore’s Kallang Theatre on December 14th-17th.

When deciding where to crown the World Champion and celebrate the rebirth of our game, we had to return to where it all began: The players in Singapore first in beta, and then widely Southeast Asia, embraced Vainglory before anyone else and paved the way for all the success that has followed Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale

The field of teams headed to the World Championship has yet to be filled and no European team has secured a slot at this years World Championships as of yet. Vainglory8 continues on September 30th, with Fnatic and G2 Esports competing in the first match of the day.

The 2017 Vainglory World Championship will also include a showcase of Vainglory’s new 5v5 mode.

We intend to prove to MOBA players around the world that Vainglory is the most-fun, best-performing 5v5 experience out there, and we look forward to working closely with our community to make it the best it can be. Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale

That showmatch will be played before the Grand Finals. The Vainglory World Championship will be broadcast on Youtube and Twitch.