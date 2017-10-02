Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Is It a Terrorist Attack? Is ISIS Involved?

Getty

Las Vegas’ strip was in chaos early in the morning of October 2 after reports came in of an active shooter or even multiple gunmen spraying bullets at a country music crowd. This has many people wondering, especially due to previous ISIS propaganda videos focused on the Vegas strip: Is the mass shooting in Las Vegas a terrorist attack? Is the Islamic State involved? (Note: Some of the photos later in this story are graphic and disturbing.)

The answer to that question early on October 2 is that it was too early to say, but here’s what we know thus far: Police scanner traffic described a chaotic scene that was still active as of 3:16 a.m. on the east coast. Police had clearly not ruled out multiple gunmen or scenes, based on scanner traffic, in which they were dispatching “strike teams” to numerous hotels and locations throughout Las Vegas after eyewitnesses reported an active shooter or shooters unleashing rapid gunfire at concertgoers near the Mandalay Bay. The suspect or suspects had not yet been publicly named by police, nor had police released much information because they were too busy still trying to figure it all out and respond.

At least two were dead and 24 injured, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Heightening concerns: In May, an ISIS propaganda video that makes threats against Las Vegas landmarks caused authorities enough concern that they sent out warning notices to hotels on the famous Strip. “In the video that calls for lone wolf attacks, several Strip properties were prominently displayed,” reports Las Vegas Now. You can read more about that report here.

The reports of multiple gunmen at a concert raised obvious concerns that this attack could be on the level of the Bataclan massacre in Paris, France. In that terror attack at a music hall concert, reports BBC, “three heavily armed gunmen got out. Less than three hours later they were dead, having killed 90 people at the venue and critically injured many.”

Police did say on the scanner that one suspect was “down” in an upper-level floor at the Mandalay Bay hotel, raising the possibility that eyewitness reports of more than one shooter may have been accurate. This person had not yet been identified, though.

Raising additional concerns about terrorism: The fact that there were two terrorist attacks earlier in the day on October 1 – one in France, and the other in Canada – not to mention the fact that Las Vegas is a high-value target for ISIS, and terrorists have staged attacks at concerts before, most notably the Ariana Grande concert in England.

Earlier in the day on October 1, it was announced that a 30-year-old man is being held on several charges after police said he attacked a police officer Saturday night in downtown Edmonton before running over several pedestrians while fleeing from officers in a U-Haul truck. Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, an Edmonton resident of Somali origin, has been identified as the suspect in the likely terror attacks, the CBC reports. He is in police custody, but authorities have declined to confirm his identity.

There was also a terrorist attack in Marseille, France, on October 2. That attacker used a knife.

The reports in Las Vegas centered around a country concert near or at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas strip. Las Vegas police confirmed on Twitter, “We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews.” Be aware that some of the videos and photos later in this story from the scene are disturbing and graphic.

A few minutes later, police gave information on Twitter about a media staging area, but they have released no additional information as the situation grew increasingly chaotic on the Las Vegas strip. Scanner traffic was extremely grim, as the incident continued to expand, and police were dispatching “strike teams” to numerous other Strip hotels, for other unconfirmed shooting reports, including that medics were being shot at.

Some of those shooting reports did not pan out (“negative, shots fired at Bellagio,” police said in one such report on the scanner); police also said on the scanner that one suspect was down in a hotel room at Mandalay Bay, indicating it was possible there was more than one shooter, but, in the chaos, this was not yet clear.

Police were referring to “casualty collection points” in live scanner traffic, and they were also discussing sending what they were calling “strike teams” into other hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Scanner traffic indicated that a crowd of panicked people was clustered inside a Michael Jackson theater, and there were also reports of people running in crowds.

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Some videos of the scene were being posted to social media as news broke. There were not very many details confirmed about the incident early on October 2 as it was just breaking, but eyewitnesses described hearing multiple, rapid-fire gunshots, and some even said they believed there was more than one gunman based on the number of shots fired.

Some reported gunmen or a gunman firing from an elevated position as mass pandemonium broke out in many places on the Las Vegas strip.

Read more about the past ISIS threats here: