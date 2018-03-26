10 My Tamagotchi Forever Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Tamagotchi craze had everyone going crazy back in the late 90s.

Kids and adults alike grew enamored with the virtual pets living within their keychain devices. Feeding, petting, playing, and tending to the other needs of a Tamagotchi pet even became an addictive experience on game consoles and mobile devices. The newest mobile Tamagotchi game has arrived, so it’s time to get back to nurturing your peaceful pet.

My Tamagotchi Forever gives you a ton of tasks to complete and fun activities to do with your digital pet. And all of that fun now takes place within a small, quaint town called Tamatown. Take a look at this guide and you’ll level up faster and make all your Tamagotchi’s adore you.

Here are the top 10 My Tamagotchi Forever tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know.

1. Pay Attention to All Your Tamagotchi’s Needs

• Once your digital pet is born, you’ll need to tend to all its wants and needs. You can usually figure out what it’s telling you it wants to do through the image displayed in its thought bubble. So for instance, your digital pet is obviously hungry when a piece of food pops up onto the screen. When your little Tamagotchi is looking a bit constipated, it’s time to take a trip to the potty. If your pet’s looking a little dirty, it’s obviously shower time. When your pet keeps dozing off, put it to bed. You should also take a look at the face icon seen in the bottom left corner when you’re inside your home. If it’s close to being half full or completely empty, play some games to cheer your Tamagotchi up.

2. Fulfill Those Memorable Moment Photo Album Requirements

• When you unlock different Tamagotchi’s, you’ll be tasked with purchasing new items they can interact with. When you click on the camera icon in the top right corner outside your home, you’ll get an idea of what pics you’re supposed to take. Taking all the pictures that are featured on a single page gets you more coins and special rewards. The objectives the photo album pages feature includes having your Tamagotchi play outside, wear certain costumes, and interact with various items.

3. Feed Your Tamagotchi All Types of Grub

• When it’s time for supper, make sure to feed your Tamagotchi whatever piece of food they require. You should be aware of how your pet evolves depending on their diet, too. If you focused on feeding one pet nothing but fruits and vegetables, try feeding the next one a bunch of fried foods. Chances are you’ll get new types of pets due to your experimental feeding habits.

4. Don’t Forget to Pet Your Tamagotchi

• After you tend to all the other activities your pet tells you about, all that’s left to do is pet it. That’s done by simply tapping on it while it’s relaxing inside your home. Whenever your pet starts getting angry, you should cheer it up with some digital TLC. Even when it’s in a good mood, go ahead and pet it anyway to keep it happy.

5. Turn on Those Push Notifications

• Like most mobile games, you’re given the option to turn on push notifications. Enabling this option to stay on for My Tamagotchi Forever is a must – you’ll always be notified of your pet’s current status. Just like the good ol’ days of Tamagotchi fever, folks made it a habit to keep their pet happy and never let them get too hungry, bored, or unhappy. That same approach is crucial towards your continued progress with this game.

6. Leveling up = New Rewards and More Coins

• So the max level you can reach is level 36. The methods you’ll need to take towards leveling up is feeding your pet and performing all the other normal duties needed to keep it happy. Each time you hit a new level, you’ll get gifted with more coins and some extra items. Click on the number icon in the top left of the screen to see which current level you’re at. Click on any of the numbers on the vertical path to see what rewards await you once you hit that next level.

7. Keep an Eye Out for Those Gift Boxes

• Gift boxes contain coins, food, and other assorted goodies. Always keep an eye out for them – they tend to appear inside your home and outside near your other pets. Every gift box you try to open is tied to watching a video advertisement – after doing so, you’ll get your reward.

8. Play Those Minigames as Much as Possible to Quickly Rack up More Coins

• So there’s four minigames in the Arcade – Match 3, Planet Hop, Band Practice, and Hide & Seek. If you’re looking to obtain as many coins as possible, the best way towards making that happen is through these side games. You should definitely spend some time with each game when your Tamagotchi is telling you it wants to participate in one. You should even do it when it’s not pestering you to do so. The easiest games to master are Planet Hop and Band Practice, so keep playing those to nab a bunch of extra coins.

9. Try to Complete Daily Challenges and Get Those Daily Challenge Streak Rewards

• Playing My Tamagotchi Forever on the daily is a good idea, especially if you play each of the minigames on the regular. When you head into the Arcade, take a look at the Daily Challenge on the bottom. Try to complete the ones given to you everyday so you can walk away with some coins. Completing the daily challenge streak given to you on the first day means you’ll get 300 coins. The second day gets you 400 coins, the third day gets you 500 coins, the fourth day gets you 600 coins, and completing the fifth and final daily challenge streak day gets you 800 coins.

10. Always Take the Chance to Watch a Advertisement When it Arrises

• Advertisements play a huge part in everything you do. Whenever you get a chance to do so, sit through that advertisement. Watching them speeds up the time limit for your Tamagotchi’s nap time, gets you free food, gives you a second chance to continue playing a minigame when you fail the first time, and doubles the amount of coins you receive for your minigame efforts.