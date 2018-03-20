10 The Sims Mobile Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Sims is the type of game that’s perfect for mobile devices.

Shaping the lives of your little avatars happens to be extremely addictive when it’s happening on your iOS/Android powered device. This version of the popular life builder game is on par with The Sims experience that originated on PC. There’s a ton of aspects to keep track of when considering how your Sim goes through life – their friends, career, home setup, personality quirks, and so much more. Taking advantage of everything this game has to offer should be a priority on your digital to do list. This essential guide will make your life as a Sim as rewarding as possible.

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for The Sims Mobile.

1. Always Knock Out Those Tasks on Your To Do List and Complete Quests

• The Sims’ daily missions can be found by simply checking out your to do list. You should always make it a habit of completing these goals since they throw a ton of rewards your way, such as Simoleons and XP. Checking off every task that’s on your to do list means you’ll walk away with even more XP and a Cupcake (this item is used to give your Sim all their energy back should they be lacking some).

• The to do list missions are fairly simple, so completing them shouldn’t be much of a hassle. Quests require a bit more work since they focus on completing chapters of a certain story or other types of tasks. Tending to these quests means you’ll end up getting some SimCash and Simoleons in your digital pocket. New quests open up as soon as you complete one, so make sure to stay busy by focusing on them!

2. Handle Those Events! And Get Risky…

• Each of your Sims has certain Events they’ll need to complete in order to get Home Tickets, Simoleons, and points that cater to the task at hand. There’s Career, Hobby, and Relationship Events to stay busy with. As soon as an event begins, a time limit will pop up and it’s usually pretty long. If you have enough Energy, you can speed up the passing time by completing event related actions.

• Make sure you build up enough confidence before you try and complete a risky action – doing so raises your chances of success, plus it shaves off a few extra seconds off an Event’s time meter. Leveling up your Sim within their chosen career means you’ll unlock Career Order Items – placing them within the location of your job gives you a head start during future work shifts.

3. Come Across an Extra Long Event? Put Your Sim to Work and Simply Log Off

• If you come across an extra lengthy Event and activate it, just let your Sim work on their own. There’s no need to waste your time completing a whole bunch of actions in this case – simply log out of the game for a day. By the time you return, your Sim will have completed that event without using any Energy and get access to a host of big rewards.

4. The Sims Mobile Careers

• Your Sim has to have a job of some sort, correct? OF COURSE! Here’s the full listing of career options this game offers – Barista, Culinary, Fashion, Medical, Law, DJ, and Business. Unlocking each one can be done by doing the following:

– Barista: Visit Parkside

– Culinary: Visit Market Square

– Fashion: Visit Market Square

– Medical: Visit Market Square

– Law: Make it to Player Level 15

– DJ: Make it to Player Level 23

– Business: Make it to Player Level 15

5. How to Get Married on the Sims Mobile

• When you find a companion worthy of marriage, you’ll need to increase your relationship level with them. You’ll have to rely on flirty and romantic conversation options while interacting with your future wife/husband during Relationship Events. As you reach new relationship levels, newer romantic options open up. Once you raise a Sims couple’s relationship level to 10, they’ll become Soulmates. That’s when you’ll get the chance to propose to your digital lover.

• After that person says yes, you’ll have to do some outdoor decorating. Go do some shopping, click on the Outdoors tab, and pick up the following items – the Wedding Arch, Floral Pillar and Windowed Rose Lattice (you’ll need to reach level 10 to make these items purchasable, by the way). After that, you’ll need to do the following:

– become close with three friends who are level 2 and above

– talk with your sim’s lover and reassure their cold feet

– sit at a table and speak with your partner about their wedding vows

• Once all that’s done, tap on the Wedding Arch to get the ceremony started and you’ll be married soon after! Congrats!

6. Choose Your Sims’ Traits Wisely

• Over time, your Sim will gain the ability to acquire Traits. Traits offer bonuses to your character in a multitude of areas. For example, picking the “Ambitious” trait for a Sim means they’ll perform better at any career option they fulfill. Traits are tied to a one-, two-, and three-star level. The higher the rating, the better the Traits benefit will be for your Sim.

• Collecting certain Heirlooms is the only way towards leveling up certain traits. Check out the list below to see the full lineup of traits a Sim can acquire and what Heirloom levels it up (note that each Sim can attach a total of four traits to themselves):

– Generous: gives you better Daily Rewards; needs Poppy’s Generosity Charm to level up

– Lucky: gives you Bonus XP when at home

– Party Animal: gives you Bonus Party XP at parties; needs Buddy’s Party Charm to level up

– Ambitious: these Sims are better at all Careers; needs Gabby’s Ambition Charm to level up

– Charismatic: these Sims are better at Business and Law Careers; needs T.O.B.O.R.’s Charisma Charm to level up

– Creative: these Sims are better at the Fashion Career; needs Violet’s Creativity Charm to level up

– Foodie: these Sims are better at Barista and Culinary Careers

– Genius: these Sims are better at the Medical Career; needs Dr. F’s Genius Charm to level up

– Kind of a Big Deal: these Sims are better at the DJ Career; needs Goth Boy’s Groove Charm to level up

– Active: these Sims are better at the Yoga Hobby

– Artisan: these Sims are better at the Cooking and Writing Hobbies; needs Trevor’s Artisan Charm to level it up

– Musical: these Sims are better at the Guitar and Piano Hobbies; needs DJ Candy’s Rhythm Charm to level up

– Talented: these Sims are better at all Hobbies; needs Chef Gino’s Talent Charm to level up

– Alluring: these Sims are better at Romantic Events; needs Yuki’s Allure Charm to level up

– Competitive: these Sims are better at Rival Events

– Outgoing: these Sims are better at Friendly Events; needs Hopper’s Outgoing Charm to level up

– Flirty: these Sims occasionally get a bonus when being Flirty with others; needs Chaz’s Flirty Charm to level up

– Good: these Sims occasionally get a bonus when being Friendly with others

– Mean: these Sims occasionally get a bonus when being Insulting with others; needs Carl’s Mean Charm to level up

– Pickpocket: these Sims occasionally sneak a few Simoleons when interacting with others

7. Stay Energized!

• In order to complete any Event related tasks, your Sim will need to have enough Energy to do so. There’s a ton of ways to keep your Sim energized, such as eating cupcakes, going to bed, using the toilet, taking a shower, or simply relaxing in the tub. You can tap on a Sims energy bar to see which energy filling options are available to them at any time.

• Note that you can only use these options once every day or once every few hours. Thankfully, any of the Sims you’ve created can apply any of those methods to themselves after another one has already used it. So if one of your Sims has already taken a shower, they’ll have to wait to use it again. Meanwhile, another Sim can complete the same action and so on.

8. Don’t Forget to Socialize!

• Getting closer to your buddies and future lover is done by socializing with them. You can interact with them instantly by clicking on the Sim icon sitting in the bottom left corner of the screen. Once it opens, you can click on anyone that you want to meet up with by clicking on “Socialize.” That person will come straight to you and activate a Relationship Event.

• Completing these Events grants you XP, Relationship Points with that person, and Sim Tickets. If your companionship level with a person increases, new story options will open up and lead you to new levels of friendship or romance.

9. Click on That Green Triangle for Some Assistance

• The green triangle icon that rests in the top middle section of your screen is a very helpful guide. Once you click on it, it should set you on the path towards improving the score for a certain attribute. For instance, it’ll push you towards improving your Lifestyle Score by expanding your wardrobe, buying home catalog items, and collecting heirlooms.

• It also keeps track of the current item renovation level you’re at and how close you are to hitting the next one. You’ll find out which special items become available once you make it to a certain level (for example, getting to the “Home Sweet Homeowner” level ranking means you’ll unlock a new room). Make sure to decorate your home and the buildings your Sims’ careers are housed in to continually increase your Lifestyle Score and unlock new items.

10. There’s Video Advertisements? YEP!

• When presented with the option of watching one, do it every time. They tend to pop up after you complete an event. All you have to do next is watch the ad and pick up your newly earned goodies. You’ll get some much needed Simoleons and other Event completion rewards. You may even unlock a special item from time to time, too.