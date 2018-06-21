Bloons TD 6 is the next addition to the Bloons Tower Defense series. Though BTD6 is very similar to the previous title, there are a few fundamental changes to the core gameplay. For one, there are no more special agents. Instead, there are heroes (not Supermonkeys) that level up with each round. Though their levels do not carry over to the next arena, it has to restart every session.

Secondly, you can only upgrade your monkeys with experience points, not with the in-game money you earn with every bloon popped. This makes each level a little more challenging than it was in the previous games as you can no longer put down a dart monkey and max out his skills in the first round.

There are also a few tricks that Bloons TD 6 does not explain very well, like soul binding a tower, what knowledge does, how to gain experience points, and a reminder of how to get those pesky lead bloons. All this and more are included in our Bloons TD 6 Tips & Tricks below. Be sure to check it out for any hints you might need to win the next arena.

Bloons TD 6 Soulbind

This happens when you unlock the last tier in the Intense Magic skill tree of the wizard monkey. To unlock it, you’ll need 30,000 experience points. Once you’ve got it, it costs you $24,000 in-game money to level up the tower, technically more since you have to unlock the previous skills first.

As the animation for Soulbind is an undead monkey sitting on a skill throne, it seems like a bit of a waste when the tower doesn’t seem to do much. Luckily, some folks over at Reddit have figured it out. Turns out, soulbind helps when you run out of lives. The tower will sacrifice itself (and any other soulbind you have out) to gain more lives.

How many lives you get depends on how much you’ve spent on the tower, i.e. 1 life for every 100 coins. Furthermore, you can only have one soulbind tower at a time, but you can bind as many other towers to it as you want to. So the moment you run out of lives, the towers you’ve bound to the soulbind tower will disappear – be sure to anticipate this and don’t let the next round start until you’ve replaced the missing towers.

BTD6 Free Download iOS and Android

Acquiring BTD6 for free gets a little sketchy, so if you are very concerned about internet security it might be best to just pay the $4.99 USD in Google Play or the App Store. This caution is expressed because the sites linked below require a valid email address before you can download the game. That said, if you’re okay with a few bugs hitting your Firewall and your email getting a bit more spam, here are some links to get your free version of BTD6:

All of these are basically APK versions, but getting to them is a lot riskier. Again, if you are worried about security, it might be best to avoid the links above.

Bloons TD 6 APK

If you want BLTD6 for free, APK is the best route to go. The best sites that provide the APK copy are APK Award and App Mirror. Both links have customer ratings and comments available to make sure you get a copy that works and has minimal bugs; it is always good to express caution when downloading an app from places other than Google Play and the App Store.

BTD6 Experience Points

If you’ve just started out with BTD6, the new additions and changes to the game might be a bit confusing. Instead of upgrading your tower whenever you like with the money gained from bloon popping, you have to unlock each tier with experience points first.

It is easy enough to gain experience points – you simply need to put down the tower you want to upgrade and play. The more of that tower you have down, the more experience points you will get. If you want to farm for experience points, it is best to pick an easy arena and only put down the tower you want to upgrade.

Lead Bloons and Camo Bloons

If you can’t quite remember how to get rid of these pesky bloons, here are a few methods to gain victory. There are very few towers that will inherently tackle camp and lead bloons without any upgrades.

For camo bloons, those include ninja, wizard, and boomerang monkeys. For lead bloons, it is only the canon. The rest of the methods require upgrades, which expands the ability to almost all towers. Even the dart monkey with enhanced sight will see a camp bloon. Other options for popping both camp and lead bloons include, but are limited to:

The Dartling Gun – acquired in the second skill path called Depleted Bloontonium. Remember to tap where you need it to shoot.

– acquired in the second skill path called Depleted Bloontonium. Remember to tap where you need it to shoot. Monkey Village – upgrade to the Radar Scanner and it will enhance nearby towers to detect camos and destroy lead bloons

– upgrade to the Radar Scanner and it will enhance nearby towers to detect camos and destroy lead bloons Spike Factory – upgrade to White Hot Spikes

– upgrade to White Hot Spikes Monkey Buccaneer – upgrade to Cannon Ship via Crow’s Nest

– upgrade to Cannon Ship via Crow’s Nest Sniper Monkey – upgrade to Full Metal Jacket and Night Vision Goggles

– upgrade to Full Metal Jacket and Night Vision Goggles Temple of the Monkey God – this tower destroys all bloons

Knowledge Points

Knowledge is the new name for Monkey Labs from BTD5. These are skills and upgrades that will remain permanent throughout each arena and round, regardless of how much you lose or win. What you spend your knowledge points on is entirely up to you and what strategy you prefer.

For example, More Cash will net you an extra 200 starting cash for each arena. More Cash does require some dedication, however, as it is the end of the Primary Knowledge tree. Or the entire Military Knowledge skill tree has quite a few spectacular options, like +1000xp for all military monkeys on the board. Again, it is really up to you how to spend the points and keep in mind that all abilities are passive.

