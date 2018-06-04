How Long is Vampyr?

Vampyr is the newest game from developer DontNod Entertainment and it places players in the middle of London’s 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. Users assume the role of Doctor Jonathan Reid who is a newly transformed vampire desperately hunting for answers. Featuring no multiplayer, this RPG is solely driven by its story which may have many wondering how long is this game?

During our playthrough of Vampyr, we clocked in a little over 25 hours completing the main story along with a handful of side quests. Sporting 7 Chapters – though the last one could be viewed as a prologue – Vampyr is a fairly lengthy title. Each Chapter is composed of multiple sections, typically culminating in a challenging boss fight. However, there are various factors to consider that could both shorten or lengthen your time with this game.

One of the most obvious is how challenging you’re making the game for you. Despite lacking a difficulty menu, players can kill and feed on NPCs to gain bonus experience. This will often make your character quite powerful and allow you to decimate foes. Inversely, if you don’t feed on anyone then you’ll struggle a bit more since enemies will continue to level up regardless. We only fed on a few people in our playthrough and still faced some tricky bosses.

There is a strong level of replayability in Vampyr that can certainly justify multiple playthroughs. Users only have one save, so if you want to see how all the choices affect the world then you’ll need to play the game multiple times. However, going through the story more than once really only factors in if you’re trying to unlock all the Trophies/Achievements. Otherwise, Vampyr only requires a single playthrough if you just want to finish the main campaign and side missions.

Speaking of side quests, Vampyr boasts a fair amount of additional missions that are unlocked by talking to different citizens. These range anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour depending on your skill level. Some missions will take place across multiple chapters so you may not know the outcome until a few nights have passed. Others are pretty straightforward and can be finished quickly if you’re decent at Vampyr’s combat.

Vampyr also sports no New Game Plus functionality, meaning once the game ends it will lock your character at the end of Chapter 7. However, if you want to finish all the side quests you’ll need to stop progressing the main story at the end of Chapter 6 before a boss fight. Otherwise, you will not be able to explore London or continue any quests you have in progress. Don’t worry, an NPC will warn you that this will happen so just don’t skip any dialogue near the end of the game.

