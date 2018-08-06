Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveal Trailers for Base Form Goku, Vegeta, & Cooler

So it turns out that the character leaks were indeed real!

After the Grand Finals for Dragon Ball FighterZ reached its epic conclusion, a couple of huge announcements for the game were made. Come August 8th, everyone will finally get the chance to add Base Form Goku and Base Form Vegeta to the game’s massive roster. The first season of Dragon Ball FighterZ has featured Bardock, Broly, Fused Zamasu, and Vegito thus far.

Although individual character trailers for both characters have already been released, a special video played out their intense rivalry during the anime’s Saiyan Arc. Once that portion of new footage came to an end, another major reveal came soon after – Frieza’s equally sinister brother Cooler will be joining the fight!

Unlike Frieza, Cooler taps into his more bulkier final form during combat. Cooler is a heavy hitter who’s comparable to characters such as Android 16 and Broly. His ultimate move incorporates the usage of his most powerful energy attack, Supernova. The character leaks pointed to Cooler and Android 17 (Dragon Ball Super version) as the final two DLC characters. So it looks like a reveal trailer for the male android isn’t too far off.

In other news, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to play the Dragon Ball FighterZ beta on August 9th. The game will launch on Nintendo’s console the month after on September 28th. Check out the trailer posted below to get even more footage of Base Form Goku and Base Form Vegeta in action:

