MyNBA2K19 Companion App Out Now: Here’s What You Can Do

The end of August has been big for NBA 2K19. We saw the Neighborhood trailer drop last night and tomorrow marks the debut of NBA 2K19 The Prelude.

Today we saw the release of the MyNBA2K19 companion app which will allow players to scan their face ahead of the release of NBA 2K19 The Prelude tomorrow. The companion app also gives players many opportunities to earn VC ahead of the official release of NBA 2K19.

Here’s what you can do in the app according to a press release sent out by the developer. MyNBA2K19 is available on iOS and Android devices.

INTEGRATION WITH NBA 2K19

Face Scanning with your mobile device. Put yourself into NBA 2K19 on Xbox One and PS4! Daily opportunities to earn Virtual Currency for NBA 2K19. Collect your favorite NBA superstars from the past and present and challenge other gamers across the globe in a variety of modes. More than 400 new cards are available for the 2018-2019 NBA season.

UPDATED MODES

Reigning Threes returns as a permanent mode! Earn unique points to spend in the Reigning Threes store each month.

Invite teammates and friends to join you in 2 On 2 matches.

DAILY AND WEEKLY EVENTS

Earn in-game rewards by completing daily missions, and compete for top cards in weekly events including King of the Court, Gauntlet, and Rivals Clash.

Changes made for MyNBA2K19:

Reigning Threes has been updated to a mode that can be played at any time. Earn currency unique to this mode and use it monthly to purchase items in the Reigning Threes store

2 On 2 mode has been improved in the following ways: Based on feedback from the community last year, we’ve added an “Invite” feature which allows you to invite Teammates and Friends to join you in a 2 On 2 match You only play one game at a time now You climb your own reward ladder as you play matches (they no longer need to be consecutive)

Updated Profile Now displays your top 5 player cards, which determine your potential draft board pull rewards

New Cards More than 400 new cards



Previously available features that remain in the app:

Quick Game mode Rivals Clash event Gauntlet event King of the Court event Ability leveling with focus cards Key system to supercharge your player cards Daily Missions and Tasks



NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be available August 31 on PS4 and Xbox One. NBA 2K19 will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

