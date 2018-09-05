How to Get The Chaperone in Destiny 2 Forsaken

A brand new expansion for Destiny 2 Forsaken has dropped, no naturally players are trying to complete as much content as possible. While there are a ton of items to collect, some will require multiple steps. Enter Amanda Holliday, the shipwright for The Tower

When Crucible matches end it’s possible to obtain a special Exotic Quest from here dubbed Holliday Family History. This is the quest to earn The Chaperone Exotic shotgun. We earned this quest after our first Crucible match, so we aren’t sure if this has a high or low drop rate. Since this is for an Exotic weapon we image the drop rate for this weapon is pretty low.

1. Perform 20 Final Blows With Shotguns in the Crucible

The first step of this quest will require you to kill 20 people with a shotgun in the Crucible. You have to be the one to kill them with it otherwise it will not count towards your progress. Keep in mind that it doesn’t matter what slot or how many shotguns you decide to run in PvP.

Since you spawn with Energy and Kinetic ammo we recommend running a shotgun in one of these slots. You can also double up and bring a Tractor Cannon or Legend of Acrius with you. This should take around 2-3 Crucible matches to completely finish.

2. Kill Enemies with Arc, Void, and Solar Damage

The next of this quest is a little more skill intensive since it will test your ability to not die. In order to complete this quest you’ll need to kill foes using abilities or weapons with one of the three element types. You have a bar to fill for each element and every time you die you’ll lose 1% of your total. Every kill you get with an elemental ability or weapon will net you 5%.

Because of this, it’s imperative that you don’t die a lot otherwise you’ll get set back. Even though it’s tempting to just rush in and try to slay as many people as possible we recommend against this. Instead, take your time and be patient with this quest. Don’t rush into battles – especially if you are outnumbered.

However, once you 100% on any of the elements you will finish that part of the quest. Meaning if you have 100% Void elemental damage completed and die you will not lose progress on the Void part of this mission.

3. Kill 15 Guardians in Gambit

In order to complete the final part of this quest, you will need to kill 15 Guardians in the new Gambit mode. These kills do not all have to be at once, so if you’re new to Gambit don’t worry. These kills can either be as an Invader or killing someone who is invading your game type. If you’re really struggling with this, try using the Sleeper Simulant since it can one hit a Guardian from across the map.

This step should take around 2-4 games depending on your skill level. Remember to always Invade when you don’t have any motes and Heavy ammo. This will ensure that you’re death isn’t as impactful and that you’ll have a better chance at killing enemy Guardians. Try to remain hidden or strike from one of their flanks. While you are powerful, if you rush right at a team there’s a high chance that you will die.

After you finish this step, head back to The Tower and speak to Amanda Holliday to earn The Chaperone shotgun!