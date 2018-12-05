Fortnite Creative Lets Players Build Their Own Island

If you’ve ever been playing Fortnite and just had the sudden urge to design your own battle island then this update is for you.

Epic Games is introducing Fortnite Creative, a way to design your own island and invites friends to it to see how they like it. Fortnite Creative will be launching December 13 but you’ll be able to get a week of early access beginning on December 6 if you purchase the Season 7 Battle Pass.

The progress you make on your island will save from session to session so think of it as your own server. It’s not yet clear whether you’ll be able to have multiple islands or not but we’ll find out soon enough.

Epic Games warns the launch of this will be rough since there will be a lot of players planning on trying this out. This mode will likely end up being very popular as players will have a lot of control over what goes on.

More features will be added in the coming updates but right now it sounds like players will be able to create their dream islands which is an excellent start. Now we just have to wait and see if the servers can handle the initial influx of players.

It sounds like since this is your own private island you’ll have unlimited resources and materials to put down since that’d make the most sense. The trailer shows off the ability to create your own mini-movies and make games on your island.

