Pokemon Go Jump Start Research Quest: Step-by-Step Guide

To commemorate the third anniversary of Pokemon Go, Niantic released a new Special Research quest called “Jump-Start Research.”

According to a blog post from Niantic, you can complete the Special Research quest only if you’re at level 10 or higher. You’ll also have until September 2 at 1 p.m. PDT to complete the quest. The quest is meant to give players who haven’t played the game in a while or have started playing the game only recently a chance to get caught up with other players.

Your progress in the quest can be accessed in the “Special” section of the Research Task menu. The Special Research quest functions just like the ones for Mew and Celebi, where you complete a set of three Research Tasks to move on to the next set of Research Tasks until you get the final reward. You can complete multiple Special Research quests at the same time and actions can count towards steps across multiple quests.

With that out of the way, here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Pokemon Go Jump Star Research Quest. Thanks to GamePress and Pokemon Go Hub for their work on cataloging the steps too.

Note: According to Niantic, all Pokemon Go Fest 2019 ticket holders will be able to finish the quest after the weekend is over.

Quest 1 of 6

Make a new friend – Reward: 5,000 XP

Catch three Pokemon with a Weather Boost – Reward: 5,000 XP

Hatch an Egg – Reward: 5,000 XP

Completion Reward: Two Lucky Eggs, 15,000 Stardust & an encounter with Dratini

Tips: People are posting their friend codes on social media to help with this research, so you should have no trouble finding a new friend.

Remember that the bonuses from Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces will apply to rewards from Special Research tasks. So use a Lucky Egg and a Star Piece before completing each of these tasks for twice the XP and 1.5 times the Stardust respectively.

Don’t transfer the Dratini you catch because you can use it for the tasks in the next step. Thanks to The Silph Road Subreddit User aabicus for the tip.

Quest 2 of 6

Earn a Candy from walking with your Buddy Pokemon – 30 Dratini Candy

Take a snapshot of Dratini – 30 Dratini Candy

Evolve a Dratini – 10,000 XP

Completion Reward: One Raid Pass, 15,000 Stardust & two Lucky Eggs

Tips: All you need to do is complete the first two tasks, which are pretty easy, and then evolve Dratini into Dragonair using all of the Candy you collected. Easy. You may even be able to complete this tasks before the Eggs and Star Pieces you activated for the previous step’s tasks run out. Be sure to use a Pokemon with a low distance requirement for Candy like Magikarp.

Quest 3 of 6

Power up a Pokemon 10 times – 15,000 XP

Battle a Trainer in the Great League – 15,000 XP

Battle in a Raid – 15,000 XP

Completion Reward: 15,000 XP, two Star Pieces & two Lucky Eggs

Tips: Again, this is pretty easy. However the last two tasks may require you to venture out into the world a little bit. If you go to a Raid, you’re bound to find someone who’s willing to battle with you. Note that you don’t need to win the Raid or the Trainer Battle.

Quest 4 of 6

Catch five different species of Pokemon – Chimchar Encounter

Catch a Legendary Pokemon from either a Research Breakthrough or a Raid – Piplup Encounter

Hatch three Eggs – Turtwig Encounter

Completion Reward: Two Lucky Eggs, 15,000 Stardust & a Shiny Eevee Encounter

Tip: It’s easier to catch a Legendary Pokemon from a Research Breakthrough. To get one, complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days. That way, you have an unlimited amount of chances to catch whatever Legendary Pokemon you get and can also use Ultra Balls, as opposed to getting a limited amount of chances to catch a Legendary Pokemon from a Raid.

Quest 5 of 6

(To be determined)

Completion Reward:

Quest 6 of 6

(To be determined)

Completion Reward:

In addition to the new Special Research quest, Niantic is also adding shiny versions of the following Alolan Pokemon: Rattata, Sandshrew, Vulpix, Diglett, Meowth, Geodude, Grimer and Exeggutor. From now until July 6, players have a chance to catch a Pikachu wearing a party hat once a day if they take a snapshot of one of their Pokemon. From now until September 2, you’ll take down Raid Bosses faster and earn extra Premier Balls if you play with friends. Plus, Pokemon will cost a quarter less Stardust to trade.

See also: