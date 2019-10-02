Where to Find to the Bone Collector in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s new expansion has officially launched and it’s full of new activities, armor, and weapons. Of course, the biggest draw is the new Exotics, which all possess unique qualities that will change how to engage foes. One of these Exotics is the Deathbringer rocket launcher. Unlike others in this archetype, this rocket launcher fires small, tracking void bombs. However, if you want this weapon you’ll need to kill the Bone Collector first.

Part of the Symphony of Death quest, the Bone Collector is a mini-boss tier Acolyte that is wandering around the Moon. Thankfully, he’s pretty easy to find, it just might take some time for him to spawn. You can find the Bone Collector wandering around the Anchor of Light. He will always spawn here, but it may take a few minutes before he arrives. I found mine wandering around the small Fallen base to the left of the round building.

He’s pretty easy to kill, however, you’ll want to make sure to at least hit him once before he dies. If a random player kills him before you deal damage you’ll need to wait until he appears again. This foe will never go anywhere else, so just set a bit of time aside and wait for this enemy to appear.

You are now one step closer to rocking this beast of a rocket launcher!

