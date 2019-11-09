Does Death Stranding Have Multiplayer?

At long last, Hideo Kojima’s PS4 exclusive title Death Stranding has arrived and with it comes one of the strangest games you’ll play all year.

Thrust into shoes of a protagonist that shares the likeness of Norman Reedus, you are tasked with the goal of putting America back together. Throughout your journey, you’ll come across a lot of different things and see some of the best sights ever seen on a console, graphics-wise.

One thing players might be wondering is if they are able to share this experience with a friend or two. Multiplayer doesn’t exist in the traditional sense, but there’s something there.

Is There Multiplayer in Death Stranding?

No, you won’t be able to play Death Stranding with a friend, but there is a semblance of multiplayer.

As you explore the world and deliver cargo, you’ll come across cargo that has been dropped by players that you’ll be able to take to its destination. When you pick up the cargo, it’ll tell you the PSN name of who dropped it so you’ll know whose task you are finishing.

For those out there who are Dark Souls fan, then the other form of multiplayer will be familiar to you. Players are able to leave behind signs in areas that warn others of danger or even congratulate them on making it that far.

If you come across any of these signs, you’ll be able to give them “likes” which will indicate to others how helpful they were.

It’s not much, but it’s enough to make the world feel even more alive than it already does. If you like the feeling of isolation, you don’t have to leave any signs down if you don’t want to, much like Dark Souls, but it’s far too fun to just ignore.

Death Stranding is out now exclusively for PS4.