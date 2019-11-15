How to Download ‘Minecraft Earth’ on Android

Minecraft Earth is a new augmented reality mobile game that lets players turn the real world into their building canvas. The game just issued an early release to U.S. players and is available for both iOS and Android devices. However, there can be some issues as far as which Android devices actually work with Minecraft Earth, so check our master list to see if your phone works with this game.

How to Download ‘Minecraft Earth’ on Google Play

To download the early access from Google Play, first make sure that the software on your phone is updated to the latest version. (This game requires Android 8.0 and up.) Otherwise, the game might show as being unavailable for you.

Then go here on Google Play to download the game, or just go to your Google Play store and search for Minecraft Earth. Click “Install.” You’ll want to make sure that you are logged into your Google account first.

You’ll also need to sign in with your Microsoft account before you can start playing, so make sure you have your username and password handy. You’ll need to accept a Terms of Service also, and then pick your character and see a brief tutorial before you can officially get started.

Is APK an Option?

Yes, another option is downloading from the APK outside of Google Play. Some people in the U.S. are trying that when they see the “not available in your country” error. But in those cases, it’s typically because the phone isn’t compatible, so only rarely will downloading the APK to bypass this error actually work.

You’ll want to use caution if you choose this option, however. First, you have to be careful to make sure you’re downloading a genuine APK and not a fake. And if there’s a reason your phone isn’t compatible, then downloading the APK file might still not help the game to actually run.

Even Reddit is being so cautious about APKs that the official Minecraft Earth subreddit won’t let anyone post links to APK files. A pinned thread notes: “We are not responsible and don’t want to be responsible if people download and share the APK in case there is malicious code, etc.”

Also, if you choose to go the APK route, beware that sometimes playing with an APK file can get you banned. With Pokemon Go, some players who were playing via a downloaded APK were later banned. So this might not be a risk worth taking if you’re worried about losing all your progress at some point in the future.

Compatible Devices

According to the Goole Play listing, the game is only compatible with phones that have Android 8.0 and up. The phones must also support ARCore. In order to support ARCore, phones must have Android 7.0 or later (but Minecraft Earth requires Android 8.0 and up), the device must have originally shipped with Google Play Store, and it must have Internet access.

Some phones that support ARCore may still not be compatible with the game because they had a poor performance with the game when they were tested.

You can see more details about phones that are and aren’t compatible in Heavy’s story here. This game is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Philippines, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and Iceland.

