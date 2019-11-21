VideoVideo related to 5 golf king – world tour tips & tricks you need to know 2019-11-21T16:39:12-05:00

The developers behind the mobile golfing hit Mini Golf King are back with a simulation-based take on the popular sport.

Golf King – World Tour offers impressive graphics that showcase the greenery of each course perfectly and the golfing gameplay that stands at a very high level of quality. In this mobile golfer, you’ll get to compete in PvP matches, unlock new & improved golfing gear, customize your personal golfer and enjoy a good old game of “Coin Rush.” PNIX wants to make sure you dominate the green and soar up the leaderboards in their brand new mobile golfer, which is why they’ve teamed up with us to offer you some game-winning tips. This guide is essential for players who want to become a living, breathing “hole-in-one” in Golf King – World Tour.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Golf King – World Tour:

Download the Golf King – World Tour APK here.

1. Club Up to Win

• A golf club is the most basic equipment for a game. While new equipment generally performs better, the best way to improve performance is to raise the level of the equipment by obtaining cards. Leveling up your equipment also helps you level up in the game and is the single best way to increase your odds of winning.

2. Identify the Optimal Route From Tee to Hole

• It isn’t always possible to drive the ball straight from the Tee zone to the hole. There may be obstacles such as trees or bunkers in the middle. If you have enough power or deflection ability, you can avoid them to drive the ball to a safe spot on the fairway or green. If not, strategically decide how many strokes it will take you to safely reach the green. Even the simplest map has two paths — one a little closer to the hole but with a bunker, and a little farther but safer.

3. Select a Good Ball Drop Point Considering Wind and Terrain Debuff

• Once you have determined the best path for the hole, you need to set a drop point for the ball. Take into account Wind Speed (how far the wind will push the ball while in the air), Ground Condition (how well the ball will roll once it hits the terrain type), and Ground Slope (the ball will roll faster downhill, and vice versa uphill). To control the trajectory of the ball rolling, you can change the rolling direction by placing a “spin” on the ball, which can be set by tapping the “ball” icon in the game.

4. When Hitting a Shot, Set the Proper Bend and Power

• Bend around obstacles such as trees by dragging the launch knob (depicted in the head shape of the golf club icon) left or right. Power determines how hard you hit the ball. The target point shown on the map assumes the shot will be hit with 100-percent Power and that the Ground Cover value is 100-percent (i.e., that you’ll land on the Fairway where the ball will roll best). Most clubs provide Power Shots allowing you to hit at greater than 100-percent Power, but the needle speed will move faster and the aiming plate will vibrate. If you don’t hit the needle straight up, the ball will slice or hook and have reduced power in the shot, so Power Shots are a risk.

5. And Release!

• A release is an act of hitting the ball. One thing to note is that you need to release when the needle stops in the center “bright lime green area” of the aiming plate. This area corresponds to “Release Here” in the image above, which you can practice repeatedly through the tutorial.

See Also