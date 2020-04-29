How to Unlock Every Character and Retro Skin in Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 simultaneously honors fans of the first three series entries and showcases the future of the beat ’em up franchise.

Returning characters from the original games make their return as hardened veterans alongside brand new heroes. In a cool nod to past iterations within the Streets of Rage franchise, retro sprites for several old characters have been included in the game and can be used across the game’s many modes. In order to unlock all those throwback 16-bit skins, you’ll need to hit certain lifetime point totals. By playing through various modes, you can fill up the lifetime points meter. You can actually fill it up even faster by earning bonus points for completing certain tasks. Those tasks include:

• beating a stage with a character you haven’t used before for the first time

• getting a high letter ranking after beating a stage – getting high rankings depends on how much time, character HP and stars you have left after completing a stage playthrough. By the way, the health and star bonus are only tallied up in Story Mode and Stage Select

• completing a stage on a higher difficulty level

With all that in mind, refer to the list below to see how many lifetime points you need in order to add each Streets of Rage 4 character to your playable roster (one character can be obtained by simply beating a specific stage, too):

• Adam Hunter – Complete Stage 4 in Story Mode

• SOR1 Axel Stone – Reach or exceed the 200,000 lifetime point score total

• SOR1 Adam Hunter – Reach or exceed the 250,000 lifetime point score total

• SOR1 Blaze Fielding – Reach or exceed the 300,000 lifetime point score total

• SOR2 Max Thunder – Reach or exceed the 400,000 lifetime point score total

• SOR2 Axel Stone – Reach or exceed the 480,000 lifetime point score total

• SOR2 Blaze Fielding – Reach or exceed the 600,000 lifetime point score total

• SOR2 Skate Hunter – Reach or exceed the 650,000 lifetime point score total

• SOR3 Axel Stone – Coming soon…

• SOR3 Blaze Fielding – Coming soon…

• SOR3 Skate Hunter – Coming soon…

• SOR3 Dr. Gilbert Zan – Coming soon…

• SOR3 Shiva – Coming soon…