How to Get New Bhangra Boogie Emote in Fortnite

The team at Epic Games is no stranger to teaming up with brands to offer some exclusive Fortnite gear.

Whether it’s a collaboration with Sony, Samsung, Nintendo, or something else, there’s usually something out there that can benefit Fortnite players.

The latest promotion is with OnePlus and if you’re a OnePlus 3 owner or better, this emote is free. However, if you’re not currently in the market for a new phone, it doesn’t look like you’ll have much luck with getting your hands on this new emote.

However, if you have a OnePlus mobile device, here’s how you can claim your emote.

How to Get Bhangra Boogie

The "Bhangra Boogie" emote has been announced as an exclusive emote for OnePlus phones! However, other players may be able to purchase it at a later date. (via @Lucas7yoshi)pic.twitter.com/40aOkr88Y5 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) July 9, 2020

If you have a OnePlus phone, all you’ll have to do is head over to this link and follow the steps there to earn your new emote.

Once you have the emote in your account, you’ll be able to use it across every platform you play Fortnite on, provided you have your Epic Games account linked.

According to the FAQ, here’s the list of devices you’ll have to own in order to get the emote:

“Any customer who purchased a OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, 6, 6T, 6T McLaren, 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G McLaren, 8 5G (T-Mobile), 8 5G UW (Verizon), 8, or 8 Pro.”

Any device older than those listed here will not be eligible for the offer.

Will This Emote Come to the Item Shop?

A step in the ripe direction. Get the Fortnite Bhangra Boogie emote, first on OnePlus devices. — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) July 9, 2020

The wording of OnePlus’s tweet indicates that this emote could eventually come to the Item Shop, but we don’t yet know when or if that’ll actually happen.

However, considering they said that it’s coming first to OnePlus devices, the door has certainly been left open.

At the end of the day, it’s just an emote, so it’s not quite on the same level of having an exclusive skin, but it would still be cool to have. At this point, we’ll just have to wait and see if it becomes available.

