Fortnite Season 4 Makes Major Change to Chest Spawns

The start of a new Fortnite season will usually bring a plethora of changes to the game, and that was no different this time around.

While the major highlight of the season has been centered around the entirely Marvel-centric Battle Pass and map additions, there’s actually a bit more that’s going on behind the scenes.

New seasons mean new weapons and items, and you’ll notice many familiar faces back in the game such as the Combat and Pump Shotguns as well as the Boogie Bomb.

Since Epic Games doesn’t release patch notes anymore following an update, it’s up to us to figure out what’s actually going on in each update, and this season has us scratching our head about a change with the chests.

Chest Spawns Aren’t Guaranteed Anymore

Many players are reporting that spots that would normally have a chest aren’t guaranteed to have one anymore.

Take the image from TimSad for example, where he went to a spot in Lazy Lake that would have had a chest all of the Season 3, but doesn’t always have one in Season 4.

There are a lot of reasons as to why Epic would do this, one of them being it’s easier for a new player to get into the game since there’s not a definitive looting path you’ll have to take anymore.

However, players who have been playing Fortnite for a while now will likely be annoyed by this change.

What Has the Reaction Been?

epic removed 100% chest spawn rate to stop pro players from splitting pois — Bugha (@bugha) August 28, 2020

So far, it looks like the most vocal players are in the pro community. Bugha believes it was done to force players to land at other locations, instead of landing in the same area and splitting the loot.

By not having a guaranteed spawn for chests anymore, there’s now a chance someone could land and get nothing, meaning it’s not worth the risk.

Whether players actually do this or not remains to be seen, but we can’t imagine many people will want to risk their prize pool on something as random as chest spawns.

