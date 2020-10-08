Where to Find Every Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 XP Coin

Now that another week of Fortnite Season 4 has arrived, there are even more XP coins to track down and collect.

If you’re somebody who wants to unlock everything that Season 4 has to offer, then you’ll want to make sure to get all of the XP that you can.

One of the ways to do this will be by collecting all of the XP Coins that become available each week. There are usually several of them to hunt down and with so much free XP being up for grabs, there’s really no reason not to get them.

Here’s where you can find all of the Week 7 coins.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 XP Coin Locations

Thanks to the team at Fortnite.gg, we know where to find the XP Coins this week and it looks like a lot of them are in the same area this time around.

Two coins alone can be found by Coral Castle with another in POIs very close to that area. This means that if you’re looking to collect as many as possible in a single match, your landing spot should definitely be around there.

A good thing about the XP Coins is you don’t have to scoop them all up in a single match, so there’s no need to worry about that.

Gotta Get Those Skins

With the variant skin styles requiring you to level up to 200 and beyond this season, you’ll need to get your hands on as much XP as possible.

This can be done by completing the weekly challenges, collecting coins, and even doing the secret quest lines.

Another thing you shouldn’t forget about is all of the daily challenges that are made available to you. Many of them as simple as riding ziplines, disguising yourself, getting eliminations with certain guns, etc. so there’s no reason to not do them.

A lot of the time, you won’t even be trying to finish these challenges because of how easy they are to do.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory in Fortnite