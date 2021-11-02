Fortnite Theory Suggests Chapter 3 is Closer Than You Think

There are a lot of theories floating around about the lore of Fortnite, but the only person that knows for certain what’s going on is Donald Mustard and the rest of the team at Epic Games.

Fans like to theorize what characters like Midas or Doctor Slone have to do with the ongoing plot, and most recently we’ve had to theorize about the Cube Queen. With cubes all over the map, it looks like the map changes will continue to happen.

So far this season we’ve seen the giant Catty Corner vault door opened up, a new POI in the center of the map, and the cubes have caused some big damage to some well-known spots.

Now, there’s a theory out there that suggests we’ll be going straight into Chapter 3 after the conclusion of this season. That would be surprising because it was assumed that Chapter 2 would be 10 seasons long just like Chapter 1, but there’s never been any reason for us to think that.

Chapter 3 Incoming?





Play



According to Fortnite YouTuber and streamer SypherPK came out with a video on October 31 saying Chapter 3 is just a month away from happening.

According to Fortnite YouTuber and streamer SypherPK came out with a video on October 31 saying Chapter 3 is just a month away from happening.

In his video description, he says that he’s gotten information that says Season 9 and 10 will not be happening, so Chapter 3 will be taking the place of those seasons instead.

“I know you’re not going to believe me but I have received information that Fortnite Chapter 3 is in a month,” he says. “There wont be a Season 9 or Season X from the information I’ve received. To prove it, I’ll tease you guys at the end of this video.”

If you fast forward to the end of the video, he gives a tease by saying “catch you guys on the flip side,” which could mean just about anything.

It’s not clear where or who he got this information from, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s correct in this prediction. There’s not really much to lose by being wrong, but the signs were sort of already there.

Have the Signs Been There?

I’m ultra biased. But. I’ve been SO excited about getting to CH2 S7 for like… a long time. I hope you loved it. CH2 S8 and the two after it are maybe my very favorite parts. Well, until that one thing. I can’t decide. I love it all. Can’t wait for you to experience all of it! pic.twitter.com/g9sV1rFbNM — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 12, 2021

Back in September, Donald Mustard tweeted about being excited for Chapter 2 Season 7 and 8, and “the two after it,” but he didn’t name them.

That mean players just ran with it and assumed it meant that would be the start of Chapter 3. Of course, we’re going to need a bit more information than that, but it’s still interesting to think about.

He said those two seasons are “maybe my very favorite parts,” so maybe we are in store for something big next season. Whether it’s Chapter 3 or Chapter 2 Season 9, we’ll likely be getting something big in the next few months.

Fortnite has sort of returned to form in the past couple of seasons and a lot of the wackier guns and items fans loved from before have become a lot more prevalent. Who knows if things like that will keep up in the future, but it’s very fun to play around with at the moment.

Stay tuned for more Chapter 3 news if it’s really coming.

