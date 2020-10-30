Where to Find Every Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 XP Coin

Now that Fortnite Week 10 has arrived, we can get our paws on even more XP as we move towards completing our Marvel Battle Pass and going beyond that to unlock some new variant styles.

The Week 10 challenges will be the best way of coming away with a bunch of XP, especially if you do two of them at once, but the new week also brings some new XP coins.

These coins aren’t a huge source of XP in the long run, but they can definitely help out in a pinch if you’re just teetering on the edge of a level up. They are also quite easy to track down and have a sound cue when you’re next to them, so there’s not really a good reason to avoid grabbing them.

Of course, just diving onto the map blindly trying to find them isn’t ideal, so maybe you should use the map.

Fortnite Week 10 XP Coins

According to Fortnite.gg, there are 11 coins to track down this week, similar to how it was in Week 9, which means we’ll be getting a nice bonus.

If Epic decides to cap all of the challenges and XP coins at Week 10, then this will be the final week of this bonus XP, so make sure you scoop it all up and go from there.

This doesn’t mean there won’t still be things to do in the game, because you’ll still have the daily challenges to do, but it does mean it’ll be a bit harder to continue leveling up.

Are The Foil Variants Worth It?

If you’re somebody who is a big fan of the Marvel skins and would like every style possible, then you’ll need to make it to level 220, which is no easy feat.

This means you’ll need to do a lot of grinding, and it’s up to you to decide if that’s worth it or not.

Chances are that you’re not going to be using a colorful Wolverine each match, especially if more cool skins come out in the next season. The special variants are nice to have, but they aren’t too popular in later seasons.

How often do you see a golden Peely wandering around? At the end of the day, it’s up to you if you want to grind.

