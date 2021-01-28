Major Fortnite Superhero Skin Nerf Coming in v15.30

The Fortnite superhero skins were meant to be a cool way for players to create their own styles that would stand apart from the numerous DC and Marvel styles that were already in the game.

However, the players instead decided to make solid color versions of the character in an effort to get the edge over their opponents, and that has been met with a lot of pushback.

It didn’t take long at all for players to claim that this skin was pay-to-win due to how well the all-black styles could blend into the environment. On the other hand, the all-white skins could easily disguise themselves with the sand, so it’s clear something had to be done.

Epic already confirmed they were working on a fix, and now they have come to their conclusion.

Changes Are Coming

In the upcoming v15.30 patch, Epic will no longer allow players to pick solid white or black as colors, which will put an end to these shenanigans.

Here’s what Epic posted on their official Trello board: