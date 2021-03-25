Game-Breaking Fortnite Bug Gives You Regenerating Health

We’re just days into Fortnite Season 6 and players are already discovering all sorts of glitches that can help them win games.

Of course, glitches are a shaky area as it can result in a ban if you abuse them, but if you’re willing to blaze your own trail and roll the dice, you might be interested in how this unlimited health glitch works.

Not only is it unlimited health, but it will also give you the ability to regenerate it indefinitely, so you can just hang out in the storm and survive if you’d like.

By this point, it might not be surprise that Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King discovered this bug. As evidenced by his name, this is a player who specializes in finding glitches in Fortnite.

Let’s take a look at how this one works.

How This Bug Works

If you want to give this one a try for yourself, you’ll want to head on over to Slurpy Swamp because you’ll need a Slurp Mushroom.

This isn’t the only place you can find this mushroom, but it’ll be the easiest way to get your hands on one.

From there, it’s very simple. You’ll need to head over to a Port-a-Potty, get it done to low HP, eat a mushroom, hop inside and then have your buddy break it for you.

Glitch King notes that it could take a few tries to do it, but eventually, your health will just continue to regenerate for the rest of the game.

If you’re somebody who wants to grab easy wins, all you have to do from this point is hang out in the storm forever. He does note that once it ticks for more than 5 HP at a time, you will start to lose health.

All in all, it seems like a very powerful glitch that can be easily replicated. Several comments on the video point out that you can do this solo too if you just time it with a grenade blowing up the potty.

Is It Worth It?

If you’re willing to risk your account and all of your cosmetics, then there’s no harm in trying this glitch out.

However, if you’re somebody who values their cosmetics and competitive integrity, you’ll likely want to stay away from this one.

There’s currently no word on whether or not Epic will have this one fixed for the next update, but it does look like something they should focus on. Since this glitch doesn’t require any crazy steps for players to complete, it could certainly become an issue as time goes on.

It’s been three days since the video and we haven’t actually seen anybody doing this in a game yet, so maybe it’s just smooth sailing. Nevertheless, we’ll likely be seeing Epic look into this and finding out how to stop it.

If you want to have unlimited health for a while, make sure you attempt this as soon as you can because there’s no telling how long it’ll be sticking around.

