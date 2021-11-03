How to Get Free Cosmetics Watching the FNCS Grand Royale Finals

The end of Fortnite Season 8 is coming up pretty fast, and that means the FNCS circuit is winding down. The Grand Finals have already concluded, but there’s one last tournament.

For those of you out of the loop, the FNCS is the competitive game mode in Fortnite where players from every region across the game compete to find out who’s the best of the best.

Even if you’re not the one competing in this tournament, there’s still incentive for you to pay attention to what’s going on in the form of cosmetics. For several seasons now, fans have been able to tune in on Twitch and get free cosmetics just by watching for a half hour or so.

For the upcoming FNCS Grand Royale, there’s a new set of cosmetics to earn, so let’s just get right into how you can earn them.

Link Your Twitch and Epic Games Account

If you’ve gotten these drops in the past, then this step is likely already done and all you’ll have to do is watch a stream that’s listed as having “Drops Enabled” at the bottom.

You’re easiest and safest bet for this is to simply join the official Fortnite broadcast when it’s live. If you want to link your account, you can get all of that set up here.

As for how you can get the drops, you’ll need to tune in during the Grand Royale finals. The finals take place over November 20 and 21. You can watch it in Party Royale, but you won’t be getting any drops that way. The full broadcast schedule can be found here for those of you who want to put it on your calendar.

Cosmetics?

The cosmetics aren’t really anything to write home about as you’ll be getting a loading screen, emoji and spray by tuning in. However, there is a skin you can win if you compete in a special tournament.

This tournament takes place over November 16 and 17, and here’s how the prize payout works:

Europe

1st – 900th “Purple FNCS Juggernaut” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA East

1st – 420th “Purple FNCS Juggernaut” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA West

1st – 160th “Purple FNCS Juggernaut” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Brazil

1st – 280th “Purple FNCS Juggernaut” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Asia

1st – 100th “Purple FNCS Juggernaut” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Oceania

1st – 60th “Purple FNCS Juggernaut” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Middle East

1st – 80th “Purple FNCS Juggernaut” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

The skin will also hit the item shop at a later date, so you don’t fret if you don’t manage to come away with a win here. You can get a look at the format for this tournament here.

For the most part, it operates how you’d expect a tournament to with most of the points being awarded for placements, but that doesn’t mean you should just ignore getting eliminations too. Good luck out there to anybody who gives it a shot!

