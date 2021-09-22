Most Popular Skins of Fortnite Season 8 So Far

The start of a new Fortnite season means there are new skins to play with thanks to the Battle Pass and Item Shop arrivals.

While skins like Rick Sanchez and Doctor Slone were popular just a few weeks ago, things can change very fast in Fortnite.

With Season 8 here, it’s no surprise to see people gravitating to the new styles that are now available. While Carnage is the highlight of the Battle Pass this season, not everyone has made it that far yet.

Epic is soon making it easier for players to unlock him, but in the meantime, a different skin will need to be worn on the journey to level 100.

While we’re just a few weeks into the new season, here’s a look at the five most popular skins so far.

Most Popular Season 8 Skins

So far into Chapter 2 Season 8 the top 5 skins are: 1) Charlotte – 13.3923%

2) Toona Fish – 10.2806%

3) Aura – 2.5184%

4) Ruby Shadows – 2.2645%

5) Red Jade – 2.0832% contribute to the project to track this:https://t.co/4EuERAUE0J — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) September 22, 2021

Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi came out with his seasonal list of most popular skins, and while it’s early, it does give us an early look into what’s popular with players.

This will likely be a different list a few months from now, but for the time being, it’s looking like people are enjoying the new offerings. Here’s the top five:

Charlotte

Toona Fish

Aura

Ruby Shadows

Red Jade

The two most played skins so far are Season 8 exclusives. Charlotte is found in the Battle Pass while Toona Fish is unlocked just by owning it.

Aura is part of Reverse2k’s locker bundle, and it has been a popular skin among competitive players ever since.

Ruby Shadows is the skin that was exclusive to PC players for a limited time before hitting the Item Shop for everybody. Finally, Red Jade closes out the list as one of the last few skins that came out in Chapter 1.

The first two skins own close to 25 percent of the market share themselves, so those are really the most popular and chances are very good you see a couple of them in your lobbies while you play. Maybe you’re even the one wearing them.

Toona Fish is cool because it’s completely customizable if you find enough paint jobs for him.

Any Big Skins Coming?

The big shadow looming over Fortnite Season 8 is whether or not anime legend Naruto will be entering the game.

There were reports before the season started that he’d be part of the Battle Pass, but that just never came to fruition, so now people have shifted to saying it’ll just be a skin that releases at some point in the Item Shop.

At the end of the day, it’s tough to know exactly what the plan is, so we’ll just have to sit back and enjoy the ride.

On top of Naruto, there are going to be some non-collaboration skins that will get people excited. Remember, Human Bill came out of nowhere last season and he ended up being one of the coolest skins in the game. We’ll see if Epic Games has more skins like that up their sleeves in the future.

