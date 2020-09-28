5 Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Worldwide Launch TrailerHarry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Worldwide Launch Trailer 2020-09-23T10:04:34Z

The wild and whimsical world of Harry Potter has gifted fans with another mobile game worth playing.

Zynga’s Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is your run of the mill puzzle matching mobile experience. But it adds its own magical flair by giving you the ability to utilize powerful magic spells, rely on pets to provide you with extra aid, and activate all types of power-ups that push you ever so closer to success. As you get deeper and deeper into this game’s near-unlimited offering of puzzles, you’ll need all the help you can get in order to keep going. Use our essential tips guide so you can have an easier time making your way through Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells’ Wizarding World.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells:

1. Wait a Few Seconds For the Game to Make Matches Visible to You and Always Try to Go for +3 Matches

• Every time you hop into a new puzzle, take your time and keep track of all the available matches given to you. By waiting a few seconds, the game will give you a hand by making a matching opportunity visible to you. Nine times out of ten, those assisted matches will give you the opportunity to match more than three pieces and create a special tile piece.

• Making basic three-piece matches are fine when you’re trying to clear special portions of the puzzle (such as jelly bean clusters and chocolate frogs), but you should make those types of matches your last resort. Keep this advice in mind, too – make it a priority of matching the pieces that fill your magic spell meter before anything else. You’ll run into puzzles where more than one spell can be activated, so use as little turns as possible to activate those spells before you focus on the main completion goal at hand.

• Do your best to always go for +3 matching opportunities so you’ll have an easier time clearing a puzzle thanks to all the special puzzle pieces you’ll create in just a few turns. Creating all those special puzzle pieces and completing the puzzle at hand means you’ll leave with even more XP for your player level. So take it slow, keep an eye out for the game’s recommended matches, try to go for more +3 matches over simple three-piece matches, and try to complete each puzzle with plenty of turns remaining by the end of it.

2. Do You Best to Place Special Puzzle Pieces Next to Each Other and Create Major Matches

• This puzzler gives you plenty of special puzzle pieces to create that are super beneficial, such as the Bombastic Bomb, Severing Surge, Winged Keys, and Charmed Bag. By themselves, these powerful pieces do amazing things when matched with other gems. But when you combine similar or different special puzzle pieces, you’ll end up creating even bigger combos and row/column clearing occurrences. Making those types of special puzzle piece matches can also help fill your Creature Meter at a faster rate, by the way.

• Try to do your best to match up special puzzle pieces as much as you can. Combining two Charmed Bags helps clear all of the gems from a puzzle, plus matching two Bombastic Bombs together creates an even bigger explosion you can capitalize on. Combining a Charmed Bag with any other special puzzle piece creates multiple copies of that second power up and places them all over the stage, which is one of the more amazing combos in the game you need to take advantage of. Matching special pieces does an amazing job of clearing locked tiles and filling up your magic spell meter at a faster rate, which can give you even more special pieces to play around with. So experiment with special puzzle piece matches to see what they give you and do your best to create them as much as possible.

3. Don’t Use Your Power-Ups Until You’ve Failed a Stage and Attempted Your Second Try at Completing it

• Eventually, you’ll unlock pre-stage power-ups and special pieces that can be activated from the very bottom of your screen. Now, these boosters should only be utilized during your second attempt at a tough puzzle. Once you fail at clearing a difficult puzzle for the first time, bring one or even all of your power-ups and special puzzle pieces into play to give yourself a higher chance at completing it the second time around. In those rare cases where you only have three moves or less left and have the power-ups available to clear your main obstacles, go ahead and use them to reach your current puzzle completion.

• Some of the toughest puzzles in the game are the class-based event stages that involve Hogwarts’ most recognizable professors. Completing those puzzles to farm them for extra stars, spell upgrades, and reward chests are essential, so try to have some power-ups and special puzzle pieces on deck when those types of puzzles become active again.

4. Make Sure You Complete All of Your Daily Events and Make it a Habit of Checking in for Your Timed Events

• If you’re planning on getting the most out of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, you’ll need to make it a habit of logging in every day. That method will help you acquire all those special login rewards and do better at completing all of the puzzles needed to claim a special pet. Speaking of pets, rack up as many coins as you can so you can purchase a Brilliant Bundle and get ever so closer to unlocking even better pets over time. You’ll also need to make sure you check in every day so you knock out all of the daily events you’re tasked with – those types of events tend to be easier to complete and reward you with the coins you need to purchase even more power-ups.

• Also, be sure to log in during the limited time afforded to you for the puzzles that gift you with extra stars and player XP upon their completion. Gaining some extra stars from event puzzles makes it easier for you to unlock new pets, so stay on top of completing those event puzzles. Now there are special event achievements that only give you 24-hours to complete that reward you with tons of coins, but they’re pretty tough to complete in just one sitting. Go as hard as you can during a daily playthrough and complete those event goals if you still can, though!

5. Hook Up With a Club ASAP!

• Once you finally unlock the Club tab, hook up with an active group as quickly as possible. The benefits of joining a helpful club are tenfold – you’ll regularly be gifted with free lives (puzzle retries) and XP for your player level (reaching higher player levels gifts you with spell upgrades and additional rewards).

• You’ll have a much easier time making plenty of progress within Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells when you’re attached to a group that always keeps your pot of lives and XP full. Be sure to repay the favor by helping out your club mates that request lives. By the way, linking up with a very active club will push you that much closer to claiming a Norwegian Ridgeback, so always keep that in mind as you keep track of your club’s progress.

