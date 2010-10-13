UFC 121 To Be Broadcast Live In Theaters

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading back to the big screen with this month’s “UFC 121: Lesnar vs. Velasquez”.

The promotion announced the news earlier today.

UFC 121 features a heavyweight title clash between champion Brock Lesnar and top contender Cain Velasquez, as well as a welterweight tilt between former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields and Martin Kampmann. A light heavyweight bout between former champion Tito Ortiz and Matt Hamill is also set for the card.

The event will be featured in movie theaters across the nation on October 23 with a live broadcast from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Tickets for the event, as well as more information on locations, can be found at FathomEvents.com.