Connecticut Snowfall Totals from Winter Storm Grayson 2018

Winter Storm Grayson is bringing heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to many parts of the northeaster United States. The “bomb cyclone” winter storm rapidly intensified in a low pressure situation, bringing winds similar to a Category 1 hurricane in some regions, along with coastal flooding, power outages, and whiteout conditions. This morning, snow was falling at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at the JFK Airport with up to 11 inches already recording in Long Island, and up to 3 inches per hour in Rhode Island. Some parts of Massachusetts already saw up to 10 inches of snow. Other regions are also seeing “thundersnow,” and seawall damage has been reported south of Boston. But how much snow exactly has fallen so far in the Connecticut area? Here are the snowfall totals as of 10 a.m. Eastern for Connecticut.

The following are the snow fall totals for Thursday, January 4, 2018 in Connecticut, according to the NOAA. This is how much snow fell, in inches, between 12 a.m. Eastern on January 3 and 9 a.m. Eastern on January 4.

The snow is also causing traffic delays in Connecticut today:

WEATHER UPDATE: State Police are on scene on I-95 in Milford, where at least three cars are stuck in the left lane. https://t.co/I5USWqiaCo — Connecticut Post (@connpost) January 4, 2018

The storm has already claimed two lives, after two people in North Carolina died when their car slid off a road because of icy conditions and landed in a creek, Weather.com reported. And in Virginia, 44,000 people were left without power on Thursday morning because of the storm. Damaging wind of more than 70 mph is possible along eastern Massachusetts by Thursday afternoon and could cause more power outages. Gust of up to 50 mph could happen in other parts of New England today.

@NASA image of the snow storm that is pummeling Connecticut and the east coast. pic.twitter.com/LTTiD0WzhD — newsbellglobal (@newsbellglobal) January 4, 2018

The heaviest snow is expected along eastern New England and eastern Long Island, accumulating to a foot or more. Snow along the I-95 corridor south of Philadelphia should end by midday. Snow should end in the New York Tri-state area by late this afternoon or early evening, according to Weather.com. Snow will be intensifying in New England during the day, especially the eastern part of New England, and taper off tonight. Winds will also intensify and become “potentially damaging” in eastern New England by this afternoon.

Here are photos and videos from people in the area affected by the storm:

Baavgai is happy hanging out with his sheep during a snow storm today in Connecticut. His behavior here demonstrates exactly how a guardian should behave with his flock – close by, relaxed, and seemingly enjoying their company. pic.twitter.com/aT0udMRhDE — Bankhar Dog Project (@BankharDog) January 4, 2018

https://twitter.com/catniptoy/status/948970537593827328