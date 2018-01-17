Harley Barber: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter

A University of Alabama student from New Jersey is no longer a member of the Alpha Phi sorority after she posted videos on social media of herself using the n-word several times in Martin Luther King Jr. Day rants that have gone viral.

Harley Barber said in a video posted to Instagram, “I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day, n*gger, n*gger, n*gger, n*gger. I’m in the south now b*tch, so everyone can f*ck off.”

In an earlier video, posted from a bar bathroom, Barber talked about shutting off water to save poor people. “We do not waste water because of the people in Syria,” she said in the video, before later saying she saved the “f*cking n*ggers” by shutting the water off.

The videos were posted Monday night to Barber’s “finsta,” a fake Instagram page that does not display the user’s real name or face. She used the handle @spookyslut_ as her finsta, but has since deleted it along with her real social media accounts. But the videos were traced to Barber on Tuesday and went viral after being posted on Twitter by @TabiIsBack and YouTube.

Barber said in one of the videos that she has wanted to be in the Alpha Phi sorority since she was in high school. The sorority said she is no longer a member after the videos went viral.

Here’s what you need to know:

Warning: The videos below contain explicit and racially offensive language.

1. The First Video Was Posted From a Bar’s Bathroom, Where She Says “I Love How I Act Like I Love Black People Because I F*cking Hate N*ggers’

Peep her finsta lmaoooo im dead ..she bold. Gottta love Alabama women pic.twitter.com/eFZDZDjsCj — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

The first video, which you can watch above, appears to be recorded in the bathroom of a bar or restaurant. Harley Barber is alone in the room recording herself using the mirror while standing over the sink.

“With the poor people going on, we do not waste water,” Barber can be heard saying, as she waves her finger in front of the sink. We don’t waste water because of people in Syria. I love how I act like I love black people, because I f*cking hate n*ggers. So, that’s really interesting. I f*cking hate n*ggers.”

Barber goes on to say, “But I just saved the f*cking n*ggers by shutting that water off. So, jump on it, jump on this.” Barber dances in the mirror as she repeats “jump on this” and then says “Nah psych, I’m gonna probably jump on your man. With my f*cking woo…”

Rounders Bar, a popular destination for Alabama students, told The Crimson White that Barber has been banned from the establishment for life after they learned the video was filmed there.

2. In a Second Video, Barber Says ‘I’m From New Jersey So I Can Say N*gger as Much as I Want’ & Says Her Sorority ‘Means F*cking Everything to Me’

Harley Barber posted a second Instagram video, which you can watch above, after she was called out for saying the n-word in the original video. Instead of apologizing, Barber, who was in a car with other women, doubled down and repeatedly used the slur again.

“I’ve wanted to be an Alpha Phi since I was f*cking in high school and nobody f*cking understands how much I love Alpha Phi and now someone wants to snake my finsta because I said n*gga,” Barber says in the video, apparently upset because someone exposed her real identity on her fake Instagram account. “You know what? N*gger, n*gger, n*gger. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther Kin Day, n*gger, n*gger, n*gger. I’m in the south now b*tch, so everyone can f*ck off.”

Barber adds, “I’m from New Jersey, so I can say n*gger as much as I want. N*gger, n*gger, n*gger.”

In the video, Barber says, “if anyone wants to f*cking snake me, on my f*cking finsta for saying n*gger, f*ck you.” She then holds up to her middle finger to the camera.

“I’m in a fur vest. I want you to buy my f*cking fur vest. Cuz f*ck you. Go to Neiman Marcus and buy my f*cking fur vest. Because f*ck you if you snake my to my f*cking sorority that means f*cking everything to me,” Barber says. “F*ck you. F*ck you. F*ck you.”

3. Barber Has Been an Alabama Student Since the Fall & Is Originally From Marlton, New Jersey

Harley Barber has been a student at the University of Alabama since the fall, according to her now-deleted Twitter profile (a cached version can be seen here). It is not clear if she is a freshman or if she transferred to the school.

Barber is originally from Marlton, New Jersey. On her Twitter profile she quotes Ricky Bobby from the movie Talladega Nights, writing, “I wake up in the morning and I piss excellence.”

Barber could not be reached for comment.

4. Alpha Phi Condemned the ‘Language’ Used by Barber & Said the Videos Are ‘Offensive & Hateful to Both Our Own Members & to Other Members of the Community’

In a statement, Alpha Phi condemned Harley Barber’s behavior and said she is no longer a member of the sorority.

“Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the Greek and campus community,” Linda Kahangi, executive director of Alpha Phi said in a statement. “The Beta Mu chapter leadership and supporting alumnae moved quickly to address the offense, and Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.”

The Alabama Beta Mu Chapter of the sorority has not commented about the videos. But some of its members have spoken out on social media about the video.

“As a Alabama Alpha Phi member i am mortified and disgusted with Harley Barber and her ignorant remarks. Please know that she is not a representation of our sorority and we do not consider her a sister at all!” Raya Turner wrote.

Turner also replied to another Twitter user who said that the sorority should be suspended, and saying that Turner was shedding “fake tears” because her sorority sister was caught.

“Fake tears? I’m black and i need to be suspended or expelled and kicked off campus because some girl who was in our sorority of 450 plus girls who none of us knew who she was says something ignorant and stupid but i get punished? Lol yeah that works,” she wrote.

Alex Feathers wrote on Twitter, “As an Alabama Alpha Phi I would like to publicly say I am ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTED by Harley Barber.”

5. The University of Alabama Called Barber’s Remarks ‘Ignorant & Disturbing’ & Said the Behavior Has Been Reported to the Office of Student Conduct

The University of Alabama has said they are investigating the videos.

“These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama,” the university said in a statement. “This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone.”

This girl goes to the same university as me but they say, “racism is dead.” Unfortunately, this thread says the opposite. https://t.co/OaYeCVEGUQ — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 16, 2018

The videos have led to outrage at the University of Alabama and on social media. Running back Damien Harris, who helped lead Alabama to a national football championship earlier this month, tweeted, “This girl goes to the same university as me but they say, ‘racism is dead.’ Unfortunately, this thread says the opposite.

Kerryon Johnson, a running back at Alabama’s rival, Auburn University, replied, “Idk what’s worse….her saying those things or her thinking she can come to the south which would make it okay to say???””