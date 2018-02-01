Sal Castro Middle School Shooting: 2 Students Shot, Suspect in Custody

The scene at Sal Castro Middle School on campus Belmont High near DTLA. LAPD confirms two people shot by student inside of a classroom. Shooter in custody, a girl believed to be a student. Victims are 15, boy and girl. Boy shot in the head. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/wgrJEQ3EjG — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) February 1, 2018

Two students were shot and a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning at Salvador Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, five people were injured, two with gunshot wounds and a third with injuries not caused by gunfire. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 15-year-old girl is in stable condition, but both students are expected to survive, police said. The three other victims, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor injuries from broken glass and shrapnel and were not hospitalized.

#LAPD 15yr old boy was shot in the head, he is in stable but critical condition. 15yr girl shot in the wrist, she is in fair condition. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

The suspect and the weapon used in the shooting were taken into police custody at the scene and “Sal Castro Middle School is declared safe,” police said. Local news helicopters showed the suspect being led out of the school in handcuffs:

BREAKING: Shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake District sends 2 students to the hospital. 1 student taken into custody. Watch @KTLAMorningNews pic.twitter.com/9h4QLQdfZT — Val Gratias (@valeriegratias) February 1, 2018

The school was put on lockdown Thursday morning just before 9 a.m. after the shooting occurred in a classroom at the school, which is located at 3rd Street and Loma in the Westlake district of the city. The middle school is on the campus of Belmont High School. Despite the school being searched and declared safe, the scene is still locked down, authorities said. There are no outstanding suspects, Los Angeles Unified School District PoliceChief Steve Zipperman said at a press briefing.

“Salvador Castro Middle School and Belmont HS continue to be on lockdown. Parents please monitor your ConnectEd messages for further information,” Los Angeles School Police tweeted just before 10:30 a.m.

The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released. Police have also not revealed details about the shooting or a possible motive. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

According to the school’s website, Sal Castro Middle School serves about 365 students in grades 6 to 8. The school’s website states, “It is located in one of Los Angeles densely populated areas and is a center of hope for children of families that are hard-working and look for a high quality education. With the help of the AVID program being school-wide, students are more aware of how important an education is and leave Castro knowing that it is possible to achieve higher education. With hard work, diligence, and perseverance our students enter High School having set goals for their education.”

Gloria Echeverria, who was among a group of parents and others waiting behind police tape, said her 13-year-old son goes to the school.

“I’m just hoping it has nothing to do with him,” she told The Associated Press. “I’m just scared for all the kids — school is supposed to be a safe place for them, and apparently it’s not.”

Zipperman, the LAUSD police chief, told The AP, “We will attend to the needs of these students who witnessed this very carefully, with the understanding this is very traumatic. We have our school mental health folks that are here to support the needs of the students.”