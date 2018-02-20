Susan Mize: What You Need to Know

A teenager in Texas set up her dad to get car jacked and robbed in addition to robbing a friend on a busy Friday night, police said. Susan Mize, 17, was initially thought to have been a victim, along with her father, of a carjacking and robbery in the town of Spring on February 16, reports the Montgomery County Police Reporter. Mize and her dad were held at gunpoint by two men at an intersection. Cops say the two men then got into the car and forced teen’s father to drive to the Mize family home to get more money.

When they got home, Mize’s father locked the car after he exited and called 911. The two men kicked the girl out of the car and drove off in the Mize famly’s red Nissan before abandoning it nearby. A 16-year-old boy was arrested nearby and booked at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. His alleged accomplice, a white male who is thought to be armed, is still at large. After some questioning, the Montgomery County Police Reporter says that Mize was arrested and held on a $75,000 bond for aggravated robbery charges.

Mize Is Also Accused of Setting Up Her Friend Preston Barry to Get Robbed

ABC Houston reports that Mize is also accused of setting up her friend, aspiring rapper Preston Barry, to get robbed. The station says that Mize promised Barry $150 to driver her and her friends to Houston. The report adds that Mize’s friends were actually planning to rob Barry. This happened in the hours before Mize’s father was carjacked.

Police said the two men who tried to rob Barry were 15 and 16 years old respectively. One was armed with a knife, the other with a gun. ABC Houston reports that Barry was tied up in the back of his car with Mize’s shoelaces. Barry was then forced to withdraw money from an ATM before being taken home to get more money. Between the ATM and going to Barry’s home, cops say Mize got out of the car. The teens made off in Barry’s car, cops said, after the aspiring rapper told his parents what was happening.

The 16-year-old was arrested some time later driving Barry’s car, reports ABC Houston. The other teen absconded and hasn’t been seen since. Police recovered two BB guns from the scene. NBC Houston reports that Mize is denying any role in the Barry robbery. In a statement, the Montgomery County Police said, “During the course of the investigation by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Deputies learned that Susan had lied about the entire incident. Deputies learned that Susan had set Preston up to be robbed by the two juvenile males. Susan believed Preston was an easy target and the plan was for the males to rob him for the money in his wallet.”

Mize Says On Instagram that She Is Represented by Explosion Model Management

According to her Instagram page, Mize is an aspiring model and is represented by Explosion Model Management. Her page is littered with glamor shots, some taken by Dallas based photographer Jose Luis. Mize does not appear on the Explosion Model Management roster. Speaking to Heavy.com, Explosion founder Melissa Garner said, “Susan is not one of my models officially since she didn’t sign a contract yet, I had met with her on the 14th before this all happened to see if she would be a good fit. It came as a shock to me when I found out what had happened because she seemed like the sweetest girl. I’m very sad to hear about the carjacking story.” Garner added, “I was very interested in signing her, I thought she could be a great model.”

Mize Is a Student at Klein Collins High School

Records show that Mize is a junior at Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas. Mize competes on the school’s track team.