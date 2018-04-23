Alek Minassian’s Social Media: What’s Known So Far

Police in Toronto, Canada, have identified Alek Minassian, 25, as the driver of a rented Ryder van that rammed into a crowd of people on Monday, April 23.

The vehicle was traveling at an accelerated speed when it jumped a curb and hit “everything in [its] path.” During a press conference held this evening, authorities confirmed that 10 people have died and 15 were injured.

Police say that Minassian fled the scene but was taken into custody a short while later. When police approached him, he appeared to have a gun in his hand. Although a motive is unclear at this time, officials believe that this was a deliberate act and not an accident.

#BREAKING Moments after hitting multiple pedestrians with the white van – the driver pulls what looks like a gun on police. No shots are fired. @TPS arrest him. #TorontoAttack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/piyGfeOder — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

Minassian does not appear to have a huge presence on social media. Shortly after his name was released, a few photos of a Facebook page with his name on it started circulating online, but the page appears to have been taken down.

Based on the circulating screenshot — which may have been fabricated — the user identified as “Alek Minassian” changed his profile photo on March 10. There was also a post that reads:

“Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4chan please. C23249161. The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We Will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”

You can see a screenshot of the aforementioned Facebook page below. As you can see, Catherine McDonald from Global News Toronto posted the screenshot and suggests that it belongs to the suspect.

We’ve just obtained this Facebook post from the accused Alek Minassian, suspected in the #yongeandfinch mass casualty. Posted early this afternoon. FYI Incel=involuntarily celibate. Elliot Rodger killed 6 ppl at UCSB in 2014 before killing himself @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/W84xt3D85I — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 23, 2018

Many Twitter users have been commenting on McDonald’s post, telling her that the photo is fake. She has not taken her post down, however.

A search of his name on Facebook will turn up a few pages that “match” the suspect’s identity, but it is believed that the accounts are fake. You can see an example below.

There's def. fake accounts of Alek Minassian on Facebook already. pic.twitter.com/3fPxKzaEVW — Josh Visser (@joshvisser) April 24, 2018

Minassian doesn’t appear to have an Instagram account.

According to a LinkedIn account belonging to Minassian, he attended Seneca College from 2011-2018. It is unknown what he studied or where he worked.

Heavy was able to locate a Steam profile that is listed under the name Alek Minassian, but it doesn’t appear to be active. Steam is an entertainment platform, primarily used for gaming. It is unclear if this profile belongs to the same man that was taken into police custody this afternoon.

“I love the Halo games. My favourite game is Halo 3 because it has matchmaking. My next favourite is ODST because Firefight is awesome! Halo Wars has matchmaking but I’m better at FPSs than RTSs. Halo 2 is a nice game even though Xbox Live Original has been discontinued. Good thing I downloaded all the maps! I also like Halo: CE because it is an EPIC classic. I also can’t wait for the release of Halo: Reach on September 14,” reads the bio. The account was last updated in 2010.

To read more about Minassian, click the link below: