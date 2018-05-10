Second Bomb Found in Beaumont, Texas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A second bomb has been found in Beaumont, Texas, and although no one has been injured, residents are now on high alert. The second bomb exploded at a church sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The two incidents have the town on edge, coming so soon after a series of bombings in Austin, Texas in March. The Austin bomber, Mark Conditt, died from one of his own bombs after police tracked him down.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s happening in Beaumont.

1. A Package Bomb Exploded at St. Stephen’s Church

The Episcopal Diocese of Texas acknowledged that the front of a Beaumont church was damaged by some sort of detonation. https://t.co/lXZDV4ok9C — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) May 10, 2018

A package bomb exploded at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, sometime after the church’s Wednesday night worship service and school on Thursday morning, ABC 13 reported. A rector at the church, Rev. Steven Balke, was the first to discover the damage from the bomb on Thursday. There were blown out windows, holes in the wall, and traces of the package, KIITV reported.

Bishop C. Andrew Doyle of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas shared the news in a Facebook post.

2. A Bomb Was Found at Starbucks in Beaumont in Late April

This is the second explosive device found in Beaumont in less than a month. In late April, a “legitimate explosive device” was found outside a Starbucks on Dowlen Road, ABC 13 reported. An employee found the package outside the store that Thursday morning, and noticed a note while trying to open the package. Something about the note alerted the employee that something was wrong, and they called the police.

The police have not said what the note read or what exactly was in the package. But they did say it was a “legitimate explosive device” and bomb technicians were able to render it safe.

A map above shows where the two bombs were located, just about a 2.2 mile, six-minute drive apart. However, it’s not known if the two incidents are related.

3. No One Has Been Injured in the Bombings

Beaumont PD wants to remind our community if you see something, say something. If you see anything that looks suspicious or out of place, please do not touch it. Keep a safe distance and call 911. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners at @FBIHouston and @ATFHou. — Beaumont Police Dept (@beaumont_police) May 10, 2018

No one was injured in either incident. The bomb found at Starbucks was rendered safe before it exploded. The bomb at St. Stephen’s had gone off at some time when no one was around, and no one was injured.

Beaumont police are asking people in the community to say something if they see anything abnormal or suspicious. If you see anything, call the police or the FBI Houston Field office at 713-693-5000.

4. Police Don’t Know If the Two Incidents Are Related

Bomb detonates outside church in Beaumont https://t.co/3hIFLG2Kss — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 10, 2018

At this time, police don’t know if the two incidents are related. No one has been arrested in either case and the police have not said if there are any possible suspects.

All Saints Episcopal School is located directly behind the church, and parents received texts letting them know that their children were safe, but the school was temporarily put on lockdown. Parents were then told they could pick up their children early, as a precaution, KIITV reported.

The police will be holding a joint press conference with the Houston ATF and the FBI at 5 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church.

5. The Bomber in Austin, Texas Died in an Explosion

The two incidents are bringing up fresh memories of a serial bomber in Austin, Texas who died in March. Five bombings left two people dead and five others injured. The bomber, Mark Conditt, died in a confrontation with police in nearby Round Rock. He had intended to use at least one additional bomb, which was addressed to a spa in Austin but was found before it was delivered. In a phone confession that was never released, he said he intended to blow himself up at a McDonald’s if he ever realized the police were closing in on him.

This is a developing story.