Jennifer Cunningham, Eric Schneiderman’s Ex Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Cunningham, the ex-wife of Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general who resigned on May 7, 2018 amidst abuse allegations, is a high-powered public relations consultant and former lobbyist who has remained on good terms with her ex. She was once named one of the “100 most influential women in NYC business.”

The New York AG’s political career suddenly derailed after four women accused him of abuse in New Yorker Magazine. Schneiderman resigned, saying, “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.” That has a lot of people wondering whether Eric Schneiderman is married. He’s divorced.

Cunningham, the mother of his only child and his only wife, has defended him since the abuse allegations broke. She has also been a supporter, based on comments on her Facebook page, of Hillary Clinton and the Obamas. For example, she wrote of Michelle Obama, “Michelle gives voice to everything that my female friends and colleagues have been feeling. Thank you for reminding us that no one — let alone a candidate for President — should deny us our right to dignity and respect. ‘This is not normal. This is not politics as usual. This is disgraceful. It is intolerable. And it doesn’t matter what party you belong to — Democrat, Republican, independent — no woman deserves to be treated this way. None of us deserves this kind of abuse.'”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Eric Schneiderman’s Ex Wife Says She Finds It ‘Impossible to Believe’ the Allegations

Eric Scheiderman’s ex-wife, Jennifer Cunningham, stridently defended him in the news media after the accusations led to the AG’s surprise resignation. The couple was married in 1990, according to a wedding announcement in The New York Times.

Jennifer Cunningham, now divorced from Schneiderman, was described as “a prominent lobbyist,” and said, according to Newsday: “I have known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend. These allegations are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true.”

When another woman shared an allegation of sexual abuse unrelated to Eric Schneiderman in 2016, though, Jennifer Cunningham voiced her support. She wrote on Facebook, “am overwhelmed by her courage.” That story was about allegations made by a New York Council speaker.

2. Cunningham Is the Daughter of a University Financial Aid Director & History Preservation Consultant

The wedding announcement in The New York Times said that Jennifer Edith Cunningham was the daughter of Janice P. Cunningham of Middletown, Connecticut and the late P. Jerome Cunningham.

Jennifer was 29-years-old when she married Schneiderman and was keeping her name, according to The Times. She graduated from Wesleyan University and was a law student at New York University “where she is a Root Tilden Snow Scholar,” said the wedding announcement.

The wedding announcement said that Jennifer’s father “was the director of financial aid at Wesleyan University. Her mother is a history preservation consultant.”

At the time of his marriage, Eric Schneiderman was working in the Lord Day & Lord, Barrett Smith law firm, which is also located in New York.

3. Schneiderman & Jennifer Had a Daughter Together & His Ex-Wife Works in Public Relations

According to Page Six, Eric Schneiderman and Jennifer Cunningham eventually divorced, but they had a daughter together named Catherine.

Actor Matthew Newton was “secretly engaged to girlfriend, Catherine Schneiderman, daughter to New York Attorney General, Eric,” UK Daily Mail reported in 2016.

Daily Mail Australia alleged: “Catherine has been seen wearing a large diamond ring while in New York, but has removes the piece of jewelery when she visits her father.” Newton was previously accused of abuse by a girlfriend, Daily Mail reported at the time.

Jennifer Cunningham’s biography on the SKDKnickerbocker site (the company where she works) says she “is one of New York’s most influential communication and political strategists” and was alled the “most powerful woman in Albany” by the New York Post.

“Cunningham brings her deep understanding of the intersection of press, politics and policy to bear on behalf of her clients. She has provided strategic communications and paid media services for many of the nation’s largest advocacy and nonprofit groups, including successful efforts to protect health care and pass marriage equality,” the biography notes.

In September 2017, Jennifer shared a story about Schneiderman suing Donald Trump over DACA to her Facebook page.

4. Jennifer Cunningham Guided Political Campaigns of Schneiderman & Andrew Cuomo

Page Six reported that, even after their divorce, Jennifer Cunningham helped shepherd Eric Schneiderman’s political career. They remained on good terms. According to Ballotpedia, Cunningham “is a political consultant and a partner for SKDKnickerbocker’s New York office. She was also a prominent registered New York lobbyist until 2010. She has been active in New York state politics for more than 15 years.”

She also managed eventual governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign for AG, and this caused tensions between the three, according to Page Six, which reported, “Back in 2005 and 2006, when she’d managed Andrew’s AG campaign, Cunningham had helped guide Schneiderman’s re-election campaign for state senate, too. Andrew brooked no rivals, personally or politically. He wanted Schneiderman gone.”

Cuomo called for Schneiderman to resign after the abuse allegations hit the pages of the New Yorker.

In 2016, Cunningham was touting her ex on Facebook, writing, “Report by Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman shows that 74% of firearms used in New York crimes were bought in states with weak gun laws. Congress must finally require what 90% of the public supports: background checks for all gun purchases, including from gun shows and over the internet.”

In 2016, she wrote, “Shockingly, looks like Trump didn’t follow the law with his Foundation, just like he didn’t with Trump University.” The comment came with a share of Schneiderman opening an inquiry into the Trump Foundation.

According to Ballotpedia, “Cunningham worked as a lawyer for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and later served as deputy counsel to former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. In 1999, she became executive vice president for politics and legislation at 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, one of Albany, N.Y.’s most powerful unions.”

5. Jennifer Recently Hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro, Shared Criticism of Steve Bannon & Donald Trump & Wrote That She Misses Barack Obama

In March 2018, Jennifer wrote on Facebook: “Hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro last week. Incredible experience. 19,341 feet!”

She wrote on Facebook that she worked at SKDKnickerbocker, studied at NYU School of Law and at Wesleyan University, went to East Hampton High School, is from New York, and lives in New York.

In June 2017, she shared a photo of President Barack Obama and wrote, “Boy, do I miss him.” She indicated support for Hillary Clinton. She also shared an article on Donald Trump and wrote, “‘With every ugly and violent insult that comes out of his mouth, Trump loses a vote, and our country gains a feminist,’ Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood.”

She also sharply criticized former White House adviser Steve Bannon on Facebook, writing, “We all need to speak out against Steve Bannon’s appointment to a senior White House post. This hate and bigotry should not have a seat at the table in the White House.”

In 2016, she shared criticism of former FBI Director James Comey, writing, “One of the biggest congressional critics of the Obama administration questioned the FBI’s decision to disclose a new chapter in the investigation of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus: ‘It was probably not the right thing for [FBI Director James] Comey to do — the protocol here — to come out this close to an election.'”

She also shared an article headlined, “CNN Commentator Ana Navarro Goes Viral After Repeatedly Quoting Trump’s ‘P—y’ Line On-Air” and wrote, “You go girl.”