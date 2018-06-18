Jimmy Wopo Shot: Pittsburgh Rapper in Critical Condition

A rising hip-hop star has been shot in his hometown of Pittsburgh and is fighting for his life at a local hospital, his manager tells WTAE-TV. Jimmy Wopo was one of two victims of a double shooting in the Pennsylvania city Monday afternoon.

Wopo, 21, whose real name is Travon Smart, is in critical condition, while the other victim, who has not been identified is stable.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Chauncey Street in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Reporters posted photos from the scene showing police surrounding a white Mazda SUV with a window shot out.

#BREAKING: Just arriving to apparent shooting scene along Wylie Ave & Duff in the Hill. Police surrounding a white Mazda with window side window shot at. Working to get you info right now. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/EnCzVyHbpb — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018

UPDATE: Two men wounded in drive-by shooting on Wylie Ave in the Hill District. One critical, the other stable pic.twitter.com/qkd1a65rze — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) June 18, 2018

According to WPXI-TV, the shooting was a drive-by.

Car being towed away. Police say this is a drive by shooting. We spotted a bullet hole in the windshield. 1 man in critical, the other in stable. Isolated incident. Working to get info. Live report at 5:30. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pkdCEim8R4 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018

No arrests have been made.

Wopo released his latest mixtape, “Back Against the Wall,” in October 2017, according to XXL. He wrote the new music during a two-month stint in prison for a probation violation. He told XXL Magazine he doesn’t want to have just one or two hits.

“I want to be on and be in the industry for a long time,” he told the magazine. “And get into some other shit; I’m not a faker. If I do this, I’m doing it all the way and get into all the entertainment shit I can get into. Keep money coming in.”

According to XXL, “the charismatic spitta paints vivid pictures in his street tales, giving a bird’s eye view of the streets in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood where he grew up. The song that proves why Wopo is a standout is his breakout track ‘Elm Street.’ No words are wasted as he spits about how he survives the streets, all over eerie keys.”

Wopo told XXL, “I grew up listening to a lot of local music in Pittsburgh, 50 Cent, The Game, Dipset. I was listening to Chief Keef a lot when I was getting older, Meek Mill too. I was listening to Meek way before he blew, when he was battle rapping. My mom called the radio before when I was a young n*gga. They used to have this shit on 106.7 WAMO, ‘If you got flow, let us know.’ You call up the station and they ask you to rap. My mom called it and I rapped on the show. I was probably like 7 years old. I was cussin’ like a muthaf*cka. A couple of n*ggas was like, ‘I heard you on the radio.’ [My mom] always remember that story. It was a big moment.”

In 2017, he talked to Fader about growing up in Pittsburgh:

I went to a lot of alternative schools because I was bad in school. I met a lot of people in the city that way, too. I ain’t never really go through nothing that I ain’t never really wanted to go through, unless I put myself in that situation. It’s a good place once you make it out here. My mom ain’t never really hold me down, she let me see the world. I love her for that. A lot of people’s moms hold them back from the real world, and they don’t know how to do anything themselves, and are blind to what could happen to them. That’s why motherfuckers be falling into dumb ass situations. My mom let me go through everything by myself, so I’ve seen a lot of shit, and now I know what not to do. She ain’t gotta worry about me.

Wopo told Complex he started rapping when he was about 7. He said about Pittsburgh, “The city, it means a lot to me, and it means more to me now that I’m in control. The shit that I do, my actions reflect on the city. Now I take it more serious how I represent where I come from, because more people watching.”

Wopo was shot twice before the Monday shooting. “It changed my life the second time I got shot, but it never really changed my music. It just gives me more push, because just two years ago I was somewhere getting shot up,” he told Complex during a May 2017 interview. “Now I’m doing this. It keeps me going in a positive route. Cause really nothing happen positive when I was doing negative shit. It’s a reminder when I look at my stomach, my arm, my shoulder, my leg, whatever. I’m still getting bullets took out of me. On the 22nd I gotta go get a bullet took out my leg.”

He told Mass Appeal he wanted to put his name alongside Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa in Pittsburgh lore.

“I want it to be like, ‘Man, we used to hit Wopo after the games,'” he said. “Just something to look back on, you know, just in case they ever go through something where they got beef with each other.”

He said his probation and jail stint slowed down his career.

“When I had to do this probation shit. I mean, when I’m doing this probation shit I be frustrated. That shit be f*cking up my rap shit, taking piss tests and all that. Feel like it’s taking me out of my groove the whole day. Give me something to talk about but this shit is annoying,” he told Hot New HipHop in June 2017. “Motherf*ckers got me taking a piss test every week right now. I’m in the newspaper and all that, they worry about me.”

Wapo has a daughter, Audrey, who is 3.

“Her name is Aubrey, she just turned two. My first daughter. She be having fun and shit, she a crybaby though, but she be having fun. I’m always happy when I see her. I always smile and laugh and clown. Nice little girl, feel me bro?” he told HNHH. “After I got all the blood tests and shit I took care of her. It was all smooth. Took that shit like a man after a while, cause at first I wasn’t about that kid shit.”

The shooting of Jimmy Wopo was shot about the same time as another up-and-coming hip-hop star, XXXTentacion, was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Broward County, Florida. The incidents do not appear to be connected, but the two shootings happening so close to each has rattled the hip-hop world.