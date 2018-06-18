Is Kirstjen Nielsen Married? Does She Have a Husband?

Kirstjen Nielsen has been the focal point of controversy more and more because of the family separations occurring at the southern border. As Secretary of Homeland Security, she is helping lead the way rhetorically in defending the Trump administration’s actions, which have been hotly criticized by some.

That has some people wondering about Kirstjen Nielsen’s own family. Is she married? Does she have a husband or children? The answer to those questions is no. Kirstjen Nielsen, who is 46-years-old, is not married, and she does not have a husband or children.

Nielsen Introduced Her Father, Siblings & Other Extended Family During Her Nomination Hearing

When Kirstjen Nielsen appeared before Congress after she was nominated to be Homeland Security secretary, she was accompanied by some members of her family. According to the transcript of her statement, she introduced “the members of my family who are here with me today. My dad, James, my brother, Fletcher, my sister, Ashley, my aunt and uncle, Mary Ellen and Trevor Burton and my cousin Andrew Bragg.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Nielsen has served as Homeland Security secretary since December 2017.

She Attended a State Dinner With a Subordinate Named Chad Wolf

Kirstjen Nielsen laughed off a comment about marriage in the above video when she attended an April 2018 state dinner. She was accompanied by a man named Chad Wolf, according to the guest list.

However, according to Wolf’s LinkedIn page, he’s Kirstjen Nielsen’s acting chief of staff.

Nielsen Listed ‘None’ Under the Spousal Section in Her Public Financial Disclosure Report

Public officials like Nielsen are required to disclose their financial sources of income in a public financial disclosure report as well as the income sources of their spouses. However, Kirstjen Nielsen wrote “none” in the section of the form that asked for “Spouse’s Employment Assets & Income and Retirement Accounts.”

You can see the report here. It lists Nielsen’s previous positions, stocks, and salary. She listed the following positions outside government for 2016 and 2017:

Nielsen, Who Was a Controversial Figure in the White House, Is Front & Center in the Family Separation Debate

“We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job,” says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on separating families at the border. “This administration has a simple message: If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you.” https://t.co/NdC1STntVi pic.twitter.com/Be3EMqHlWG — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2018

Kirstjen Nielsen has made a series of comments that have plunged her into the focal point of the controversy over the family separation debate. The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border has led to children being separated from their parents as their parents are prosecuted for unlawfully entering the country.

Here are some of Nielsen’s comments on Twitter:

DHS takes very seriously its duty to protect minors in our temporary custody from gangs, traffickers, criminals and abuse. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

You are not breaking the law by seeking asylum at a port of entry. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

Texas Monthly has posted one of the most detailed accounts of first-hand stories of what’s happening at the border. You can read it here.

In the White House, Nielsen was a controversial figure even before she was appointed Homeland Security Security. She previously worked in the administration of President George W. Bush “as special assistant to the president and as senior director for prevention, preparedness and response at the White House Homeland Security Council” as well as running the “Transportation Security Administration’s offices of legislative policy and government affairs,” Newsweek reports.

She rankled some with what was perceived as a “rigid style” when she followed John Kelly to the White House as his deputy chief of staff, Politico reported. Her demeanor led some Trump loyalists to call her Nurse Ratched, the nurse in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, according to Politico.