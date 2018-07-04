Amy Coney Barrett Is Favored to Be Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

President Donald Trump is planning to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court next week. And betting enthusiasts are putting their money on Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh District. According to OddsShark, a platform that combines betting information from various sites, Barrett is the clear favorite.

I interviewed 4 very impressive people yesterday. On Monday I will be announcing my decision for Justice of the United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Here’s what you need to know.

Amy Coney Barrett Quickly Shot Up on the Short List and Betters Paid Attention

Amy Coney Barrett is now favored to be Trump's next Supreme Court nominee (Bovada): Amy Coney Barrett +165

Brett Kavanaugh +225

Raymond Kethledge +300

Joan Larsen +750

Amul Thapar +800

Thomas Hardiman +900

Mike Lee +2000

William Pryor +5000

Britt Grant +5000

Don Willett +5000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 4, 2018

According to the numbers, Barrett still has less than a 50% chance of becoming the Supreme Court nominee. But gamblers believe her to be the front-runner, and are willing to put their money on her.

OddsShark tweeted the aggregated list seen above. Here’s how these numbers work: the plus sign next to the candidate’s name indicates how much money you would win on a $100 wager. If you bet $100 on Barrett and she becomes the nominee, then you would win $165. An even higher number points to the underdog. If President Trump suddenly switched course and nominated William Pryor, Britt Grant or Don Willett, then those betters stand to win $5,000 on a $100 wager. Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge are just behind Barrett in terms of odds.

Interestingly, gamblers have a decent track record recently of predicting outcomes. In the weeks leading up to the 2016 election, political polls suggested that Hillary Clinton would win. It is illegal to place bets on elections here in the United States, but bookies across the pond were actively taking bets on the American election for several months leading up to November 2016. A London-based gambling house run by William Hill brought in more than $6 million in bets. About 70% of those participants put their money on Donald Trump; of course, they turned out to be right.



Amy Coney Barrett Has Already Won Votes From Senate Democrats

Barrett is still new to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. She was confirmed on October 31, 2017, earning 55 votes, after facing tough questioning about her Catholic faith . Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) focused on how Barrett’s faith might impact future rulings, especially on abortion . The senator touched on the issue of Roe v. Wade, saying “You’re controversial because many of us who have lived our lives as women really recognize the value of finally being able to control our reproductive systems, and Roe entered into that, obviously. You have a long history of believing that your religious beliefs should prevail.”

Feinstein was criticized for possibly creating a religious litmus test to be on the Supreme Court. But Barrett aptly handled the questioning. “I would commit, if confirmed, to follow unflinchingly all Supreme Court precedent.” Her response also included, “I would stress that my personal church affiliation or my religious belief would not bear on the discharge of my duties as a judge.”



Barrett earned “yes” votes from all of the Republicans on the panel. She also won support from Democratic senators Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Donnelly and Manchin also supported Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court last year.

Trump May be Intrigued By the Idea of Appointing a Woman

If nominated and confirmed, Amy Barrett would be just the fifth woman in history to serve on the Supreme Court. President Trump would join Ronald Reagan in the history books; Trump would become one of only two Republican presidents to nominate a woman to the high bench. President Reagan nominated the very first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor. Current justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were all nominated by Democratic presidents.

Barrett’s age may also be an enticing factor. At just 46 years old, she is the youngest nominee among the top contenders. President Trump is looking for a reliably conservative choice who will be able to impact court decisions for several decades. The other judges’ ages are as follows:

• Brett Kavanaugh: 53

• Raymond Kethledge: 51

• Joan Larsen: 49

• Amul Thapar: 49

• Thomas Hardiman: 52

President Trump has said he likes to make decisions based on instinct and whether he gets along with the person. Before the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Trump said he would know within the first minute whether he would be able to negotiate with Kim. The same may be said of his next Supreme Court choice. Judge Amy Coney Barrett appears to have a sense of humor, and that could suggest she would get along with the commander-in-chief.

She has tweeted only a handful of times, but on July 1 Barrett responded to a post that seemed to joke that Trump would only pick someone who has a Twitter account. Barrett’s response was, “Good thing I created this account then.” The tweet was deleted on July 4th.