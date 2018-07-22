California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 21]

Fires are still a problem in California, with the Yosemite fire being among the largest at the moment. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 21. Read on for more details. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 21, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

And here’s a map from July 21:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 21

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Border Fire

This fire is north of the Mexican border and east of the Otay port of entry in San Diego county. It’s 28 acres and 50 percent contained.

Carder Fire

The 60-acre #CarderFire burning in the Kelseyville area has prompted evacuation orders. https://t.co/HehC2MNPjG — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) July 22, 2018

This fire is off Adobe Creek Road and Peterson Lane in Kelseyville in Lake County. It’s 60 acres. Mandatory evacuations are in progress on Adobe Creek Road, Peterson Lane, and Wight Way.

Eagle Fire

This fire is at County Road 40/County Road 1, southwest of Eagleville in Modoc County. It’s 2,100 acres and 95 percent contained, located at 41.285 latitude, -120.115 longitude. Containment has been increasing, with no increase in acreage. High temperatures might cause the fire to increase, even though minimal movement is expected.

It’s 15 miles south of Cedarville, and may be a threat to ranch homes and habitats for the greater sage grouse, according to Inciweb.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

Fire crews battle the #FergusonFire north of the Merced River in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire has burned more than 27,000 acres and is seven percent contained. pic.twitter.com/UlEZIwob6H — Andrew Kuhn (@ARKuhn) July 22, 2018

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It’s 27,129 acres and 7 percent contained.

Wow! Reports of 2,000 acres in 2 hours once it crossed the river yesterday. #FergusonFire @jramireztsyl what do you think of that? Link: https://t.co/CquvcUVKME pic.twitter.com/Ej71J0ZoQG — Paul Doherty (@pjdohertygis) July 21, 2018

It began in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. over a week ago, Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then.

According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads. Numerous evacuation orders have been issued, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.

According to Inciweb, the followings areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as of the evening of July 21.

Anderson Valley area (issued on July 21, does not include Greeley Hill or Coulterville communities)

El Portal Trailer Court

Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground

Jerseydale/ Mariposa Pines

Cedar Lodge/ Indian Flat Campground

Savage’s Trading Post

Sweetwater Ridge

Rancheria Flat – Government Housing

Old El Portal

Yosemite View Lodge

Foresta

Yosemite West

And the following areas are under an evacuation advisory, according to Inciweb:

Lushmeadows Community

Ponderosa Basin Community

Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South including all side roads.

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd

East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd- This includes Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd

Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.

An evacuation center is set up at New Life Christian Fellowship in Mariposa.

Red Cross evacuation shelter set up at New Life Christian Fellowship Church. #FergusonFire has now scorched 27,129 acres. Containment is at 7%. Yosemite West and Anderson Valley areas are the newest mandatory evacuations ordered. #abc30insider https://t.co/WcHlpZMxM4 pic.twitter.com/glGdJVpj6B — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 22, 2018

Small animals can be taken to the SPCA on 5599 California 49 in Mariposa, and large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 42 percent contained, just as it was a few days ago. It was caused by lightning.

Heart Fire

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off Hwy 101 at mile marker 38, west of Redwood Valley (Mendocino County). #HeartFire pic.twitter.com/uVau6Unbn5 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 21, 2018

This fire is off Highway 101 at Mile Marker 38, west of Redwood Valley in Mendocino County. It’s 45 acres. Northbound Highway 101 is closed at Mile Marker 35.

Highland Fire

This fire is off Highland Ridge Road and Trinity Mt. Road, in French Gulch (in Shasta County.) It’s 60 acres and 10 percent contained.

Kelley Fire

This fire is at Highway 299 E and County Road 74, west of Devils Garden Conservation Camp in Modoc County. It’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map but it doesn’t seem to have a list on Inciweb.

Klamathon Fire

This fire was listed as inactive on July 16, but as of July 21 is listed as active again on CAL FIRE’s map, stating it’s 38,008 acres and 99 percent contained. Eighty-two structures were destroyed. No additional fire spread is anticipated.

Mustang Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: Firefighters are battling a 40 acre fire off Paso Robles Rd & Adelaida Rd, west of Paso Robles (San Luis Obispo County). #MustangFire is now 10% contained. Forward spread stopped. https://t.co/dayFHaOvpe pic.twitter.com/ML5UdXIMKs — MarinBuzz (@MarinBUZZ) July 22, 2018

This fire is off Paso Robles Road and Adelaida Road, west of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. It’s 40 acres and 10 percent contained according to the map, but CAL FIRE SLO has tweeted that the acreage is actually 27 acres and 50 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped.

#MustangFire (update) actual acerage is 27 acres by GPS and now 50% contained. Crews continue to work on hot spots and containment. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 22, 2018

Rock Fire

#RockFire [update] off Chimney Rock Rd and Gage Irving Rd, south of Lake Nacimiento (San Luis Obispo County) is now 25 acres. @CALFIRE_SLO pic.twitter.com/wOHZWMToxm — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 22, 2018

This fire is off Chimney Rock Road and Gage Irving Road, south of Lake Nacimiento in San Luis Obispo County. It’s 25 acres.

Engines on scene of vegetation fire 14140 Chimney Rock Rd. Approximately 2 acres in grass. More to follow #RockFire pic.twitter.com/5bQOQZwLEZ — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 21, 2018

Simmons Fire

This fire, off Highway 162 and Simmons Road in Lake Oroville (Butte County) is 43 acres and 95 percent contained.

Skyline Fire

This fire is off Skyline Drive and Burrero Way, west of Corona City in Riverside County. It’s 250 acres and 45 percent contained. Tin Mine and Skyline trails have been closed.

Tennessee Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting the Oregon Department of Forestry with a fire west of Hwy 199, 4 mi northwest of Cave Junction, OR #TennesseeFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. Click on the link for more information. https://t.co/0f81MFlhAV pic.twitter.com/y5VDVkBexp — QuakeFactor (@QuakeFactor) July 17, 2018

This fire is west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction, Oregon.

Valley Fire

#ValleyFire Update:

– Fire activity minimal last week (still 1348 acres, 29% contained)

– But as a heatwave approaches, smoke may increase

– Crews will continue to work hot spots

– Aircraft may reinforce containment lines https://t.co/iSPK39Ip0O — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) July 21, 2018

The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected.

Windmill Fire

#WindmillFire– UPDATE- IC now reporting 80% containment, with full containment expected 8 a.m. Monday. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 22, 2018

This fire is off Highway 246, west of Buellton in Santa Barbara County. It’s 110 acres and 40 percent contained. (Note: Later updates may indicate that it’s now at 80 percent containment.)

Additional Fires Not on CAL FIRE Map

Sometimes fires crop up temporarily, before they are added to CAL FIRE’s map. We’ll list those below, if they occur.

El Cajon Fire / Cañada Fire

A fire just started Saturday in San Diego’s East County, Patch reported. The fire started near Interstate 8 and Los Coches Road in El Cajon. Crews stopped the fire’s forward progress after it grew to about three acres.

#VegetationFire South side of I-8 between Greenfield Dr & Los Coches Rd. Engine 8 on scene reporting 1-acre w/ rapid rate-of-spread. E8 is I-8 IC. Full response enroute. #SDCentralZone pic.twitter.com/z3KPSt7V5t — Lakeside Fire (LKS) (@LakesideFire) July 22, 2018

https://twitter.com/cpsandiego1/status/1020833531033989120