Ed Schultz Cause of Death: How Did the Broadcaster Die?

Ed Schultz, the broadcaster and political commentator has died at the age of 64. His death at such a relatively young age has a lot of people wondering about his cause of death.

What was his cause of death? How did Ed Schultz die? The Bismarck Tribune reported that Ed Schultz died of “natural causes.” The newspaper and other sites have not yet been more specific. The Tribune’s statement was attributed to sources. It had not been widely publicly known that Schultz was sick. He died “quietly” at his home in Washington D.C., according to RT, the Russian website where he worked.

RT confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “We at RT America are sad to announce the passing of Edward Andrew Schultz. Ed Schultz passed quietly early morning on July 5 at his home in Washington, D.C. This announcement comes as a shock to all of us here at RT America.”

Schultz, a Talk Radio Broadcaster Who Famously Switched Party Allegiance, Looked Well on Facebook Recently

Schultz was a Democratic voice in talk radio after switching parties, and he also appeared on MSNBC and RT.com, a Russian website. On his verified Facebook page, Schultz had looked well early in June and May 2018. For example, he posted several photos of himself catching fish and he posted photos from a trip with his wife to Europe.

According to The Tribune, Schultz became his career in Fargo, North Dakota in the early 1980s. He was also a former college football quarterback in Minnesota.

In May, Schultz posted a photo showing he was in the Netherlands on a trip with his wife, Wendy.

He last posted on Facebook on June 28, 2018, sharing a page. “Follow America’s Lawyer, Mike Papantonio, today!” the post reads.

His Wife, Wendy, Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Schultz’s wife Wendy has had serious health issues over the years. In 2012, Ed Schultz revealed on his radio show that his wife, Wendy Schultz, was struggling with ovarian cancer. “It’s been a real jolt to say the least,’ Schultz said to listeners at the time. “It shakes you to your bones. But she’s a tough girl, and she went through surgery yesterday. The doctors feel like they got all of it…but we’ve got a long way to go.”

He also said that the diagnosis had put his family “through the ringer.”

In 2013, Schultz announced that Wendy was cancer free. “It has been a long seven months for my wife, Wendy Schultz, and her battle with ovarian cancer,” read the statement posted by MSNBC. “After major surgery in July, followed by 18 weeks of intense chemotherapy, Wendy had a CT scan on Friday and the news came today (Tuesday) that she is cancer free. I know that she wants to thank all of you who have been so gracious with your prayers and support. And I can tell you my wife, who is not a very public person, through me is telling you that she is deeply touched and appreciates it.”

Schultz Said He Became a Democrat Because of His Second Wife, Who Worked in a Homeless Shelter

According to The Washington Post, Ed Schultz “attributed the conversion to his wife, Wendy Noack, a psychiatric nurse who worked in a Fargo homeless shelter and later became his radio producer.”

Don Haney, Schultz’s friend, told the newspaper, “The change was gradual, but Ed really meant it.” According to Biography.com, Schultz said Wendy led him “out of the right-wing darkness” by “introducing him to the homeless people and veterans at the Salvation Army shelter where she worked. With Wendy’s encouragement, Schultz also toured the Dakotas, where he sympathized with the plight of struggling farmers.”

Ed Schultz Leaves Behind Six Children

Biography.com reports that Ed and Wendy Schultz had six children. “Their son Dave is a professional golfer. Although a large family, the Schultzes are a tight-knit clan; they hunt, fish and even fly together,” the site reports.