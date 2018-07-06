Kino Jimenez Photo: New Mugshot in MAGA Hat Case

Kino Jimenez, the man accused of tossing a drink on a Texas teenager wearing a MAGA hat and then taking the teen’s hat, now stands accused of theft, and his new mugshot shows he’s sporting a different look from the video.

You can see that mugshot above and below. It came from the Bexar County Jail’s records office. In the video of the incident that went viral – it’s been viewed millions of times – Jimenez wore a beard and glasses. No more. Here’s a full version of it:

You can see two other older mugshots of Jimenez later in this article, as well as watch the video (be aware that it contains disturbing language).

Jimenez Was Arrested by a Robbery Task Force After the Whataburger Incident

Bexar County jail records, which you can view above, show that Kino Jimenez was booked into the jail on accusations of felony theft from person.

He is accused of confronting 16-year-old Hunter Richard at a San Antonio area Whataburger restaurant. Video of the confrontation, in which the man is also heard uttering a racial slur and seen walking away with the red MAGA hat, went viral. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Hunter Richard, “If someone can get me this young man’s information, I’ll get him a new #maga hat…SIGNED by #potus.” Jimenez was booked and released from the jail after his bail was set at $5,000.

Here is a 2017 mugshot of Jimenez:

Jail records also had a 2016 mugshot on hand for Kino Jimenez. Here it is:

Jail records show that Jimenez was arrested and booked into the jail on the evening of July 5, 2018. According to San Antonio police, “This evening detectives assigned to the Robbery Task Force were able to locate the suspect in the ‘Whataburger’ incident. Warrant #1653732 was issued for the suspect Kino Jimenez 30 years (Sid# 905396). The aforementioned warrant is for Theft of Person. Kino Jimenez was located in Universal City, Texas. Universal City police officers took Mr Jimenez into custody without incident.”

The Video, Which Contains Disturbing Language, Went Viral

Jimenez “initially asked Hunter why he was wearing the hat and the teen responded by saying he was supporting the president,” ABC 13 reports.

In the video, the edited version of which you can watch above and a more graphic unedited version of which you can watch below, the man now named as Kino Jimenez throws a drink and walks off with a red MAGA hat. The television station reports that Richard says the man took his hat.

In the unedited version, the man who throws the drink also uses a racial slur against the teenage boys who are sitting at a table in the fast-food restaurant (specifically the “N” word). Be aware that the video is disturbing.

A GoFundMe page for Jimenez was created and quickly deleted, according to websites that took screenshots. The teen’s mother originally shared the video on Facebook, writing, “Please help ID this ‘Scum BAG of the Year!’ My son and his friends were eating at Whataburger on Thousand Oaks last night. His friend was wearing a Patriotic Hat and this happened! It would be nice to know who he is for someone to let him know his actions are not ok! Real tough guy… approaches a group of teenagers minding their own business just having a burger! He kept his hat too! Scum bag!”

According to KENS5, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times since the teen’s mother, Patricia Spittler, posted it. The family lives in San Antonio, Texas.

News4 San Antonio’s Joe Galli reports that the incident is under investigation by police and a police report was filed. According to the television station, which spoke exclusively to the teen, “Hunter said some of his hair was pulled during the assault.”

“I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me,” the teen told the television station’s Galli.

Jimenez Was Booted Out of the Green Party Because the Party Says It Opposes ‘Aggression’ & Fired From Rumble Bar

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Gavino Zarate, secretary of the Harris County Green Party, who said he was speaking for the state party as a whole on the issue, condemned the incident.

“We all have different opinions of our president, but we don’t take it out on innocent kids who just happen to have a hat on,” Zarate told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “You may not like the hat or you may not like the president, but you don’t show that kind of aggression toward teenagers. It goes against everything the Green Party stands for. We are not violent. We do not take our aggression out on innocent young people.” The man’s full name is Kino Ahuitzotl Jimenez.

“We are handling it in house. From our point of view, he is banned from being part of our organization,” said Zarate. San Antonio police have confirmed the boy, identified by local TV as Hunter Richard, and his guardian made a report on the incident.

According to Zarate, he removed Jimenez from the party’s website, and Jimenez is now kicked out of the party, after the Green Party learned about the video. “What Kino has (allegedly) done out of his own will, he has really shed a negative light on our party,” he said, adding that the party is now receiving hate calls. “He preyed upon two or three young people,” he alleged. “I removed him. It’s very disturbing.”

In contrast, says Zarate, the Green Party has very different ideals. “We stand for diversity. We stand for being green as far as our environment. We are a non-violent peaceful group and we advocate for all sorts of ideals and we are pro feminism but the one thing we are not, we are not about violent acts. We are definitely against those things,” said Zarate.

In addition to the action by the Green Party, Kino Jimenez was fired by Rumble, a San Antonio bar, which wrote that its employee’s alleged actions “go against everything that this establishment stands for.” After the establishment’s comment thread started filling up with remarks about the MAGA incident, Rumble deleted its Facebook page.

The bar posted the statement on Facebook after the video went viral.

In the statement before deleting its page, Rumble wrote that the man seen in the viral video was a part-time employee.

“It came to our attention earlier this evening that a part-time employee was captured on cell phone video assaulting another person at a local eatery. The assault took place, presumably, because this employee did not agree with the other individuals political stance,” the bar wrote.

“We have since terminated this employee, as his actions go against everything that this establishment stands for. Rumble has, and always will be, a bar that is as inclusive as any establishment could possibly be. THIS BAR IS A SAFE SPACE FOR EVERYONE! No matter your race, creed, ethnicity, sexual identity, and political stance, you are welcomed here! We do not condone the actions or behavior that were displayed in the cell phone video, and we never will. If you have any questions or concerns please message us privately. We support and appreciate your business.”

Whataburger condemned the incident but said in a statement that the man in it was not a Whataburger employee.

It reads, “We were shocked to see this video and certainly don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants. To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident, and we ask that questions be directed to San Antonio PD as we continue supporting their efforts.”