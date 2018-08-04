WATCH: Don Lemon’s LeBron James Interview (FULL VIDEO)

CNN’s Don Lemon scored an exclusive interview with hoops king LeBron James. The interview aired days ago but was re-broadcast Friday night. That’s important as you’ll note in a moment.

The interview was largely focused on James’ latest investment, education, by donating $8 million to create a school designed to teach, and empower young people who are at-risk, living in poverty, have family lives and struggles that might otherwise be setting them up for a less than ideal life course.

James’ I PROMISE School, where “Nothing is given. Everything is earned,” was in the news of late. The Lebron James Family Foundation is partnering with Akron (Ohio) Public Schools, is for “students in Akron who need it most.”

The school, the Foundation explains, is a “culmination of years of on-the-ground work and research-based interventions” funded by James’ I PROMISE program. The proposed I PROMISE School will include more than a 1st through 8th grade academic institution; it will “infuse” the Akron schools’ “rigorous curriculum with a STEM, hands-on, problem-based learning focus with LJFF’s ’We Are Family’ philosophy to create a complete wraparound for its students and their families.” The logistics are underway, but James’ foundation’s website says doors are set to open in the fall of 2018 with 3rd and 4th grade classes, In 2019, 1st and 2nd will be added and by 2020, 6th, 7th and 8th grade classes will have been added.

But Lemon and James, the three-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, also touched on a few other subjects that led to Pres. Donald Trump, who must have been watching CNN Friday night and the Lemon-James interview specifically, tweeting out decidedly un-presidential attack on Lemon and James’ intelligence.

It's always amusing when a racist like Trump insults LeBron James and Don Lemon, 2 highly accomplished black men as stupid, and then says "I like Mike" — reminding us that he is still stuck in an era where he thinks the innocent Central Park 5 are deserving of the death penalty. — Bill Madden (@activist360) August 4, 2018

As was noted on Twitter Saturday morning, Lemon and James are two successful and respected African-American men who have risen in their respective careers.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Some say it’s just Trump being Trump. Most see Trump’s racism again rising to the top. As James said in the interview, Trump has not only repeatedly over the years, during his campaign and now as POTUS showcased his racist beliefs, he’s emboldened some Americans to do the same. Say it out loud and sans fear of reprisal.

On CNN, LeBron James said Donald Trump created an environment where people are more comfortable being racist. Asked what he’d say to Trump if he were seated at the interview, LeBron answered, “I would never sit across from him.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 31, 2018

James said “we’re at a point in America where this whole race thing has taken over …one because I think our president is trying to divide…he is, he’s tying to divide us and what I noticed over the last few months, he’s kind of used sports to divide us…”