John McCain & Sarah Palin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sarah Palin, former Governor of Alaska and Republican Party nominee for Vice President of the United States during the 2008 election, has made headlines recently as the McCain family discloses more information on their behind-the-scences relationship with her.

Since the passing of Senator John McCain, some want to know where the two families now stand, especially after the releasing of Meghan and John McCain’s books that discuss some tensions they’ve had with Sarah Palin.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sarah Palin Was Not Invited to Any of McCain’s Memorial Services, Including Saturday’s Funeral at The National Cathedral in Washington

A private funeral was held for McCain’s family at Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday, the same day McCain would have turned 82. On Thursday, a second service was held at North Phoenix Baptist Church where former Vice President Joe Biden gave an emotional tribute.

A small ceremony at Sky Harbor Airport was also held on Thursday. Active duty Arizona National Guard members honored McCain as his body was transported to Washington D.C.

A service will be held on Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington. Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will speak. The final goodbye will be on Sunday afternoon. McCain will be buried at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland next to his classmate, Adm. Chuck Larson.

Sarah Palin has not been invited to Saturday’s memorial service in Washington D.C. “My guess is, it came from Cindy,” a source close to the McCain family said. “She is very protective of John’s memory and legacy. She’s also a grieving widow. I think she wants to get through this as best she can.”

An NBC reporter tweeted a response on behalf of the Palin family:

Palin family source says, “Out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point. The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 29, 2018

Palin reacts to the news of McCain’s passing:

Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

2. In His Book ‘Restless Wave’ McCain Expresses Regret Over Choosing Palin as His Running Mate

John McCain’s book “Restless Wave” was released on May 22nd of this year. In it, he mentions regretting his pick for Vice President, stating he wished he would have chosen then-Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman instead of Sarah Palin to run with him in the 2008 presidential election.

“It was another mistake that I made,” McCain said in his documentary “For Whom The Bell Tolls.” His advisers said that choosing a VP candidate who supported abortion rights would cost him the race.

“It was sound advice that I could reason for myself,” he writes in his book. “But my gut told me to ignore it and I wish I had.”

Lieberman wasn’t aware of how McCain felt until he watched the documentary. “It touched me greatly,” he said.

Palin also had something to say on the matter:

“I don’t lie, so I’ll tell you — a bit. You know, I think I described it earlier as a gut punch,” Palin said. “But again, I’m going to choose to look back on the good times that we did have together.”

3. In Meghan McCain’s Book ‘Dirty Sexy Politics’ She Writes that Sarah Palin Brought Drama, Stress, Complications, Panic and Loads of Uncertainty to Her Father’s Campaign

Meghan wrote that she wondered whether her father’s loss “was Sarah Palin’s fault,” but in an interview on “Good Morning America” said, “I do clearly state at the end that we did not lose because of her, and I’m speaking out now because I do have conflicting feelings about her,” she told George Stephanopoulos. “She brought so much momentum and enthusiasm to the campaign.”

“Change brought complications and chaos and sometimes a little entertainment,” Meghan wrote. “Drama was inevitable and created almost out of thin air. Tempers were always flying, and feelings were always being hurt. I couldn’t have predicted just how serious it was going to get.”

Meghan says that Palin is a “time bomb,” straddling the line “between genius and insanity.” She told Jay Leno back in 2010 she was unaware of her father’s pick until an hour before he announced her. “I think they were scared I would say something or whatever. Like the rest of the country, I had no idea who she was and I was actually crying on the bus on the way to the rally.”

Meghan claims that Palin has blocked her mother’s efforts to reach out to the Palin family. Palin hasn’t commented on the matter or on Meghan’s book.

4. Back in 2008, McCain Said Palin Was Exactly What The Country Needed to “Help Fight Washington Politics of Me First And Country Second”

The whole world was shocked when Senator John McCain chose then-governor of Alaska Sarah Palin as his running mate for the 2008 presidential election. McCain described Palin as having “strong principles, a fighting spirit and deep compassion.” McCain felt that Palin could best fight the political status quo in Washington.

“She’s exactly who this country needs to help me fight the same old Washington politics of me first and country second,” McCain said in Dayton, Ohio in August, 2008. “I found someone with an outstanding reputation…someone who has fought against corruption and the failed policies of the past.”

McCain said the world would be as impressed with Palin as he was. “She’s got the grit, integrity, good sense and fierce devotion to the common good that is exactly what we need in Washington today.”

The McCain-Palin Ticket Failed; Then-Senator Barack Obama Became The 44th President of The United States

Obama defeated McCain, winning the Electoral College and the popular vote by a sizable margin. As of the 2016 presidential election, Obama still carries the record for the largest tally of votes won by a presidential candidate. 69.5 million people have voted for Barack Obama.

McCain and Palin supported the Iraq war. Obama opposed it. Bush endorsed McCain, while Obama criticized Bush’s leadership saying that “Washington must change.” The election took place during what economists considered was the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. McCain suspended his campaign during the height of the crisis, costing him support.

He remained in good standing with Obama and Biden despite his loss in 2008. He continued to serve in the Senate, even through his battle with brain cancer started to take an ugly turn. McCain returned to the Senate just two weeks after brain surgery in July 2017. On July 28th, he cast the deciding vote against the Republicans’ final proposal of the “skinny repeal,” their latest healthcare plan.

McCain was loved by both Republicans and Democrats. His funeral on Saturday is already being called “historic.” Obama will deliver the eulogy. President Trump will not attend.