Who Are John McCain’s Sons, Jack, Jimmy, Doug & Andrew?

Senator John McCain died on August 25, 2018, following a battle with brain cancer. McCain is survived by his wife, Cindy, seven children, five grandchildren, and his 106-year-old mother, Roberta.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all,” read a statement from the McCain family.

This week, McCain’s life is being remembered in various memorial services. His family, inclusive of his sons, John, Jimmy, Doug, and Andrew, have been in attendance during this week’s proceedings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jack McCain Is a Helicopter Pilot & a Father of 1

John “Jack” Sidney McCain IV is one of four children that John McCain had with his second wife, Cindy.

Jack became a Navy lieutenant and a helicopter pilot after graduating from the Naval Academy in 2009. In 2013, Jack married Air Force Reserve Captain, Renee Swift, whom he met while he was stationed in Guam.

In November 2016, Jack and Renee welcomed their first child together.

Jimmy McCain Is in the Marines & Did Tours in Iraq & Afghanistan

James “Jimmy” McCain is the other son of John and Cindy McCain. As a teenager, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He went on to serve in Iraq and later went to Afghanistan.

Congrats to my son @jimmyhmccain and Holly Ross on their engagement. A beautiful couple. @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/cYu2aq0Uid — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2014

Jimmy married his wife, Holly Ross, in 2016.

Doug McCain Was Adopted by John McCain & Is a Pilot

Doug McCain was adopted by John McCain after John married his first wife, Carol Shepp McCain. Doug’s biological father is Shepp’s first husband, Alasdair E. Swanson. Doug and his brother Andrew grew up in Florida, along with their sister, Sidney, the only daughter of John and Carol.

Doug, 58, is a pilot and military veteran. He is currently a captain for American Airlines.

Andrew McCain Was Also Adopted by John McCain

Andrew McCain was the son of Carol Shepp and Alasdair E. Swanson. Not unlike his brother, Doug, he was also adopted by John McCain after John married Carol.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Andrew started working for Hensley Beverage Company. He is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of the company.

McCain will lie in state at the United States Capitol on Friday. On Saturday, a memorial service will be held at National Cathedral in Washington. And, on Sunday, a private memorial service will be held at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Senator McCain will be buried at the academy’s cemetery.

To read about John McCain’s daughters, click here.