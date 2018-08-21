Pamela Smart 2018: Where Is Smart Today?

Pamela Smart, one of the most notorious convicted female murderers from the 1990s, is the subject of a 2018 three-part Investigation Discovery Channel series in which she proclaims her innocence.

Today, the former school media coordinator remains in prison, where she is serving a life prison term for a plot to murder her husband, and prosecutors have spoken out against her claims of innocence. You can learn more about the ID series here. It’s called Pamela Smart, an American Murder Mystery.

The case was especially salacious because the killer was a teenage boy with whom Pamela Smart was having an affair. Photos emerged of Smart posing in lingerie, and the trial was heavily covered by the media.

The first ID episode contains an interview with Smart. “Pamela Smart’s 1991 trial for the murder of Greg was the first of its kind to be broadcast from gavel-to-gavel. In her own words, Pam tells The Missing Pieces about life in prison, being a media sensation, and why she still insists she’s innocent,” ID wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pamela Smart Is Still Incarcerated & Serving a Life Prison Term

In 2018, Pamela Smart was 51-years-old. Prison records say she is being held by the New York State Department of Corrections at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Bedford, New York. She is serving a sentence of life without parole; a petition is seeking to make her parole eligible.

She was only 21-years-old and a media coordinator at New Hampshire’s Winnacunnet High School when, prosecutors say, she convinced the 15-year-old boy with whom she was having an affair to in turn convince his friends to help him kill her husband, Greggory Smart, and make it look like a botched burglary. For her part, Pamela Smart maintains then and now that the boy hatched the murder plot on his own because she had broken their relationship off.

William “Billy” Flynn, and his friends, have already been released from prison, according to Fox News.

The Boston Herald recounted the details of the murder: Flynn and his accomplice, Pete Randall, broke into the Smart’s condo and, when Gregg Smart showed up, they forced him to his knees and Flynn shot him in the head, killing him. The evidence against Pamela Smart included audio tapes in which she told her intern to lie to the police so they wouldn’t all go to jail, although the tapes are said to be of poor quality and inaudible in places.

According to the Boston Herald, Flynn and Randall were released from prison in 2015 and Smart, who has always said she was innocent, has earned two master’s degrees behind bars. There is a website seeking her freedom.

In 2016, New Hampshire Magazinereported that Billy Flynn was living in Maine with his wife.

Pamela Smart claims her innocence in doc, but prosecutor says ‘sociopath’ lured teen lover to murder her husband https://t.co/qNL8FY21xz pic.twitter.com/EdrhAQdY1K — Teju Banjoko (@TejuBanjoko) August 20, 2018

“Flynn, who is taller and appears physically stronger than in photos, was released on lifetime parole on June 4, 2015. He sports a mustache and goatee, and seems congenial until a camera comes out,” the story explained, adding that he was working but would not say where.

Here’s video from Flynn’s parole hearing.

Vance Lattime Jr. and Raymond Fowler were in the car when the murder occurred and were also released. Smart was at a school board meeting when the murder unfolded. “This isn’t ‘Orange is the New Black,’ not even close,” Pamela Smart told New Hampshire Magazine of prison life.

The Prosecutor Doesn’t Buy Her Innocence Claims

Prosecutors aren’t buying Smart’s claims of innocence. She is seeking a reduction in her sentence.

Paul Maggiotto, the prosecutor in Smart’s case, told Fox News, “I have no problem as an ex-prosecutor and current defense lawyer with a person who is facing life without parole to rehabilitate themselves and ask for a pardon. From what I hear, Pam has done some very good things in prison and good for her.”

However, he added: “But part of the requirement for being eligible for a potential pardon is to accept responsibility for what you’ve done and to admit that you’ve destroyed the lives of three other people when you did this, as well as having your husband killed and accept responsibility and moving forward from there.”