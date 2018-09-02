Cosby Actor Geoffrey Owens: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was shamed in UK tabloid media and in a Fox News report and tweet after he was photographed while working as a cashier in a Trader Joe’s market in Clifton New Jersey.

Since the reports came out in the past two days, complete with close-up images of Owens in soiled employee t-shirt, many have come to his defense and called out the media outlets for shaming Owens for working for a living.

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, Cosby daughter Sondra’s husband, on the NBC sitcom from 1985 to 1992.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Headlines Read, “‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens Spotted Bagging Groceries at NJ Trader Joe’s”

'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe's https://t.co/bhkxWYa9gq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2018

Fox reported, Owens “was photographed working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey…(he) was spotted by a local shopper at the Clifton, N.J. store, standing behind one of the checkout counters and wearing a Trader Joe’s staff shirt with a name tag that read, ‘Geoffrey.'”

Fox wasn’t the first to report that Owens had a gig at the market. The Daily Mail first reported it last Thursday. The photo was taken by the wife of the store’s security manager, the tabloid reported. Another UK tabloid, the Mirror wrote a a report. All reports pointed out that he earns $11 an hour and the woman who took the image said he’d put on weight.

It was reported by Fox News that Karma Lawrence was shopping at the New Jersey grocery “with her wife, the store’s security manager, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening when she recognized Owens and took some photos.”

Fox cited the Daily Mail report in quoting Lawrence: “I was just in Trader Joe’s and I said to my wife, I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s the guy from The Cosby Show.'” She looked up his photo online while in the store and then began taking pictures.

2. ‘It Was a Shock to See Him Working There & Looking the Way he Did’ Lawrence Told Tabloids

Lawrence, who apparently provided the photos to SWNS, a UK News Content Service given each has SWNS as the photo credit, was quoted as saying, “I used to watch The Cosby Show all the time; it was my favorite show. It was definitely him. I would have thought after The Cosby Show he would maybe be doing something different. It was a shock to see him working there and looking the way he did. It made me feel really bad. I was like, ‘Wow, all those years of doing the show and you ended up as a cashier.’ Other fans would be surprised for sure as well.”

People were not fans of Lawrence for her remarks.

“I post this not to shame Mr.Owens. I hope you’re happy and I wish you well brotha. I want to say shame on you Karma Lawrence, for taking a picture of Owens and sharing it with Fox. I hope you feel good about yourself.”

3. Reaction Has Been Mostly Incredulity With Fans, Friends & Fellow Actors Speaking Out. And Everyday Working People

Fans rally behind ‘Cosby Show’ actor Geoffrey Owens after he was shamed for gig at Trader Joe's https://t.co/90FpmlzbfU pic.twitter.com/csNDJ2Nhaw — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) September 1, 2018

Fox News hasn’t said much about its tweet. Or its news story about Owens’ job at the popular grocery store chain Trader Joe’s.

But there was quite a lot said by Fox News Twitter followers about its tweet described as mean-spirited.

“So what? This is a mean tweet.”

“By the way Fox, a lot of your regular viewers work at places like Trader Joe’s or Walmart, serving others and providing an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. No one should ever criticize or ridicule any American for doing that.”

“When I was 12 my father borrowed my bike to ride across town for a new job. That image will never embarrass me. Isn’t it ironic when a culture that allegedly cherishes hard work, enjoys calling out someone actually doing it.”

“This is sad reporting. There is no shame in working, but there is shame in stealing or making a living out of lies and gossip. Shame on you for trying to give this a negative spin.”

So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash. https://t.co/OUbOORk6jW — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 1, 2018

Actor, dancer, singer and former Glee cast member Harry Shum Jr. didn’t hold back in his criticism.

I had plenty of “regular” jobs in my life & if needed to survive, I would do them again. I was a waiter, customer service rep, delivery boy, sales for electronic store & there ain’t shit wrong with it. For those news sites shaming people for having a respectable steady job… pic.twitter.com/vUoauOD4BK — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) September 2, 2018

“I had plenty of “regular” jobs in my life & if needed to survive, I would do them again. I was a waiter, customer service rep, delivery boy, sales for electronic store & there ain’t shit wrong with it. For those news sites shaming people for having a respectable steady job…”

I am glad Geoffrey Owens’s fellow actors are chiming in about the various non-acting jobs they’ve taken over the years. Honestly, the more visibility there is to this in the creative fields, the better. There’s no shame in making a living. https://t.co/IMwUKnimdl — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) September 2, 2018

“I am glad Geoffrey Owens’s fellow actors are chiming in about the various non-acting jobs they’ve taken over the years. Honestly, the more visibility there is to this in the creative fields, the better. There’s no shame in making a living.”

4. Yes, Owens Did the Cosby Show, But He Has Other Acting Credits From Roles in Film & TV

According to his IMDb page, Owens appeared as ‘Lou’ in the award-winning film ‘The Paper,’ with Michael Keaton.

He stared as the ‘Fake Tiger Woods’ ‘Fake Don Cheadle’ and ‘Fake Donovan McNabb’ ‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ was he was cast as ‘Prince Escalus’ the 2014 film version of ‘Romeo & Juliet.’

And a lot more: He’s been in episodes of myriad TV shows including ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order SVU,’ ‘Medium,’ ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ and ‘Elementary,’ to name a few. He’s also slated to appear in two films both in post-production: a short where he stars called ‘Fizzle,’ and a movie called ‘Impossible Monsters.’

Owens began his acting career in ABC TV Afterschool Specials in 1990.

5. Owens Was Born in Brooklyn, Has Been Married for 23 Years, is the Son of Congressman Owens & His a Teenage Son

Owens, born in Brooklyn in 1961 is best known maybe for The Cosby Show but he’s a lot more than the character Elvin. Married to Josette Owens nee Huber for the past 23 years. They have one son, Jordyn, now 18.

In a Flickr image post, a friend shared an image and some details about her friend Owens and his family during a birthday part for Jordyn Owens.

Owens is the son of U.S. Rep. Major Robert Odell Owens, a Democrat from New York who served in Congress from 1993 to 2007. He died in 2013.