Juan David Ortiz, Border Patrol Agent, Accused of Murder

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent has been arrested on suspicion of killing four women and abducting a fifth, as of September 15. Juan David Ortiz was arrested on Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities were reportedly led to Ortiz after a woman escaped from him during an attempted kidnapping. All of the women connected to Ortiz were prostitutes, according to the district attorney for Laredo, Texas.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Ortiz Has Confessed to Four Homicides in What Is Being Described as a ‘Serial Murder’ Case

Update: Webb County Sheriff’s Office confirms Juan David Ortiz confessed to all four homicides. Charges: aggravated assault, kidnapping and continuous murder. This is current scene of investigation into the fourth homicide along I-35. Photo shared by reporter @BreakingRudy pic.twitter.com/PF8uhTu7tq — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) September 15, 2018

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Ortiz has confessed to four homicides as of Saturday afternoon.

Officers pursued Ortiz on Friday after a woman he tried to abduct escaped and notified them of the event; Ortiz then fled the police and was eventually found hiding in a parking lot of a Laredo hotel. He was held overnight and then charged on Saturday. He has been charged with four murder charges as well as a kidnapping charge, according to KGNS.

For now, officials say that they have no reason to believe there are any other bodies that are yet to be discovered. They also say it appears Ortiz acted alone in his killings, and that no one else is a suspect in the investigation.

2. Ortiz Was a 10-Year Supervisor of the U.S. Border Patrol

A CBP agent named Juan David Ortiz at one time was patrolling I-35, where at least one of the bodies was found pic.twitter.com/nmKl4E8UN3 — 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣𝔾𝕣𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣 (@fuzzlaw) September 15, 2018

Ortiz was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol at the time of his arrest. He was a part of the Highway Interdiction team, whose role was to “observe vehicles traveling on IH-35 with the goal of intercepting vehicles engaged in narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, etc.,” according to the documents as seen above.

Prior to his work with Border Patrol, Ortiz served in the Navy from 2001-2009. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from American Military University during that time, and later earned a Master’s Degree from St. Mary’s University.

3. All of the Women Who Were Murdered or Abducted by Ortiz Were Prostitutes

Update: Juan David Ortiz confessed to all four homicides. He is a nine-year veteran of Border Patrol, according to Webb County DA. Still waiting on statement from BP. This would be the second homicide investigation in Webb involving a border patrol agent from the Laredo sector. pic.twitter.com/3digC0mmq2 — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) September 15, 2018

Officials say that the women involved in this case were prostitutes that were “picked up” by Ortiz, though it’s unclear whether he was on or off duty during the time of these pickups.

The four bodies of the women, and their subsequent connection to Ortiz, were slowly connected in the wake of a two week murder investigation that took place when authorities found two bodies buried in a rural part of Webb County, TX. Though it’s unclear how they were able to find the bodies of the other two women, KGNS reports that officials found a third body in Webb County early Saturday morning, and the fourth body was discovered at noon, north of Laredo.

4. Two of the Four Bodies of the Slain Women Have Been Identified Thus Far

UPDATE: Man arrested is Juan David Ortiz, a Border Patrol Supervisor. He was 10 year veteran with the Border Patrol. Being charged with 4 counts of murder and 1 count of aggravated kidnapping. A press conference will be held Monday morning. @KGNSnews — Harry Sullivan (@SullyKGNS) September 15, 2018

So far, two of the four bodies have been identified: one was identified to be Melissa Ramirez, a 29-year-old woman from Laredo who was found in Webb County, and whose cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

The other identified woman was 42-year-old Claudia Anne Luera, whose body was found near the mile marker 436 of Texas Highway 255, according to LMTonline. Luera was reportedly found alive and rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The only information on her cause of death by the DPS was “head trauma.”

5. Ortiz Has Been Qualified as a ‘Serial Murderer’ by the Webb County District Attorney

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Juan David Ortiz has been arrested on suspicion of having killed four women and abducting a fifth.https://t.co/XmnbKWOPoV — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) September 15, 2018

Though the motive of Ortiz’s murders has not yet been determined, Ortiz has been qualified as a “serial murderer” by Isidro Alaniz, Webb County’s district attorney. In a press conference on Saturday, Alaniz said, “We have probable cause to believe that he is responsible for this series of murders, which I would qualify as a serial murderer.”

According to reporter Valerie Gonzalez, this is the second homicide investigation in Webb County that involves a border patrol agent from the Laredo sector.