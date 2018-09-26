Kavanaugh’s Fourth Accusation Alleges Assault Outside a D.C. Bar

A fourth accusation has been made anonymously, alleging that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman at a bar in the Washington, D.C. area in 1998. The Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into this report.

The Allegation Says a Woman Was ‘Shoved Against a Wall Very Aggressively & Sexually’ Outside a D.C. Bar

The complaint came from an anonymous letter sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, NBC News reported. NBC News also obtained a copy of the letter. It was written by a woman who said her daughter was friends with the woman who was assaulted and saw it happen, along with other witnesses.

The writer said that her daughter and others in the group were all inebriated when they left the D.C. bar in 1998. That’s when the woman was assaulted. The letter reads, in part:

When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually… There were at least four witnesses including my daughter.”

The writer said the victim was still traumatized and did not want to come forward publicly.

A Democratic source told NBC that they want the allegation investigated more thoroughly. Republican Senators had asked Kavanaugh about the complaint during a Tuesday phone call, and he denied the allegation. A transcript released by the Senate Judiciary Committee shows Kavanaugh saying: “We’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend… It’s ridiculous. Total Twilight Zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”

The Fourth Accusation Is the Most Recent of the Allegations

This is the most recent of the allegations against Kavanaugh. In 1998, Kavanaugh was 33 and between April 27-December 1, worked as an associate independent counsel under Kenneth Starr, Vox pointed out. He was helping investigate President Bill Clinton and the Monica Lewinsky scandal. It’s not known if this alleged assault happened during that time.

This would be the fourth complaint against Kavanaugh, who has denied every complaint. The first complaint came from Christine Blasey Ford, who said she was pinned down and assaulted in 1982 at a party while they were both in high school. She said he put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. She said that Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge saw the whole thing. Both Kavanaugh and Judge denied this.

The second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, was a Yale college classmate. She said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party. Kavanaugh has denied this.

A third woman, Julie Swetnick, said Kavanaugh and Judge were present when she was a victim of a gang rape in 1982. Kavanaugh denied this allegation, too.

READ NEXT: Kavanaugh’s third accuser, Julie Swetnick